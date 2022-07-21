PSC gets money for new program preparing students for public service, government careers

Polk State College is one of three in Florida awarded a combined $6.5 million to launch the Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative, which will develop a national model for preparing students for public service and careers in local or state government, according to the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Civics Academies will allow students to start preparing in ninth grade for meaningful careers while learning about “the importance of public trust, government efficiency and the values of our state and nation,” DeSantis’ office said in a news release. Broward College and Florida State College at Jacksonville are also participating.

The announcement made this week is part of DeSantis’ larger Civic Literacy Excellence Initiative to develop civics curriculum and support the implementation of Florida’s revised civics and government standards in K-12 public schools, the release said.

The three colleges will work in partnership with the Lou Frey Institute, which will serve as the lead curriculum developer for new statewide “Civics Career Academies.” The colleges will partner with their school districts to implement the civics career academies in their communities, anticipating over 1,000 students enrolled in the 2023-2024 academic year, the news release said.

The civics career academies will launch in August, 2023. Courses will include public service leadership, careers and communication, experiential learning, pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship opportunities with local and state agencies, and a research seminar, according to the release.