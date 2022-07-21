ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: LeBron's Viral Tweet About Scottie Pippen Jr.

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AxTL_0go0bH7g00

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James sent out a tweet about one of the newest members of the squad.

The Lakers posted a clip of Pippen Jr., and James quote tweeted it saying: "The kid has a bright future!!!"

Pippen Jr. did not get drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he was signed to a two-way contract by the Lakers and just played in the NBA Summer League for them.

He played his college basketball at Vanderbilt, and is only 21-years-old.

For the Lakers, he could end up being a good value signing considering he is only on a two-way deal.

They will need all the help that they can get, because last season they went just 33-49 on the year.

As the 11th seed in the Western Conference, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs surpassed them for the final two play-in spots.

A team with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, that struggles that badly creates a lot of speculation and criticism.

Not to mention they also had former superstars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard on the roster.

James is now entering his fifth season with the Lakers, and 20th year in the NBA as a whole.

In 2020, he led the Lakers to their first title since the 2010 season when they had Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol on the roster.

He has also played for (and won Championships) with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

