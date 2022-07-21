One arrested, another sought in non-fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — One person has been arrested and officials are seeking another in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy earlier this month, the sheriff said Thursday.

The shooting happened July 9 as deputies found the teen boy at 9:15 p.m. in a silver Infiniti at North 41st Street and Juanita Avenue.

He was taken to a local hospital, where investigators at the time reported he was in critical condition.

Sheriff Ken Mascara said the teen had arrived “to meet someone in an exchange of merchandise, not drugs, not anything else.”

Mascara said the teen was shot by the person he was there to meet.

“There has been an arrest made in that case,” Mascara said. “This investigation is very fluid. We're still looking for another suspect.”

Mascara declined to identify the person arrested, but said he was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.

The individual was arrested by U.S. Marshals officials outside of St. Lucie County, but Mascara declined to say where the arrest occurred.

“We are thankful to have him off the street,” Mascara said.

