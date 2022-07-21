Sacramento man dies after falling from moving car while trying to assault driver

Modesto Bee file

Ceres police are seeking information on how a man fell from atop a moving vehicle and suffered fatal injuries July 11.

A news release Wednesday said Gary Lee, 27, of Sacramento reportedly was trying to assault the driver when he fell. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Hatch Road at about 2:30 a.m.

The Modesto Fire Department and American Medical Response helped Lee at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where sometime later he died from his injuries.

The release did not have details on the type of vehicle or why the driver was being assaulted. The scene is in a commercial area about a quarter-mile east of Highway 99.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information is asked to contact Detective Brian Petersen at the Ceres Police Department, 209-538-5627, or contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.