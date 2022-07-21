ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento man dies after falling from moving car while trying to assault driver

By John Holland
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pyc0_0go0bETV00
Modesto Bee file

Ceres police are seeking information on how a man fell from atop a moving vehicle and suffered fatal injuries July 11.

A news release Wednesday said Gary Lee, 27, of Sacramento reportedly was trying to assault the driver when he fell. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of Hatch Road at about 2:30 a.m.

The Modesto Fire Department and American Medical Response helped Lee at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where sometime later he died from his injuries.

The release did not have details on the type of vehicle or why the driver was being assaulted. The scene is in a commercial area about a quarter-mile east of Highway 99.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information is asked to contact Detective Brian Petersen at the Ceres Police Department, 209-538-5627, or contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.

Comments / 12

bidensmom2
4d ago

sounds like he got what he wanted and deserved, you people and your road rage is unacceptable. remember that while you attack someone your family are people too

Reply
11
Unknown
4d ago

Why is this news? If I attacked someone and got killed because of it, I'm quite sure it wouldn't be news- worthy. Nor should this be. sad he made such a devastating life decision, but the driver was probably afraid and had no other way of defending him or herself

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

1 dead, 2 injured in Wilton crash

WILTON, Calif. — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a two-car crash Sunday morning on Dillard Road in Wilton. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, 79-year-old Arla Gustafson was driving her 2016 Toyota Corolla when she went off the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, and went into the eastbound lane where she collided head-on with a Hyundai.
WILTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ceres, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ceres, CA
Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Collision on Charter Way in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department reported a serious injury crash on Charter Way and Tillie Lewis Drive on the afternoon of July 21, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. and was said to have involved a black Honda Civic sedan and a silver Acura sedan. Details on...
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Double Fatality Accident Reported West of Auburn

Accident on Highway 193 Kills Two Teenagers in Placer County. A fatality accident involving two teenagers from Placer County occurred on July 21 in what California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers believe was related to speed. The collision happened in the evening hours when the Mini Cooper the teens were in struck a tree and caught fire after crashing near Dutch Court, west of Auburn. The older teen driving the Mini was from Lincoln, and the younger was from Loomis. Both died in the collision.
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#American Medical Response
ABC10

Deadly crash in Stockton on Hwy. 99 near French Camp Road

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was killed in a deadly crash on northbound Highway 99 near the French Camp Road off-ramp Monday morning. CHP says the man drove his Mercedes the wrong-way up the French Camp Road off-ramp. As he was driving the wrong-way along the off-ramp, he hit the curb and overturned down the embankment. The man was ejected into a grass field where his Mercedes caught fire and started a grass fire.
STOCKTON, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Man shot and killed was filming music video, California cops say. Another hospitalized

One man was killed and another was injured during the filming of a music video in California, police said in a news release. Officers received calls about the incident at around 11:15 p.m. on July 22, the Fairfield Police Department said in a Facebook post. When they arrived at the scene, they found several people who were involved with the production of the music video, the post said.
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Run-Off-Road Crash Causes Major Injury

Accident at Greenback Lane Occurs When Vehicle Leaves the Road. A run-off-road accident involving a single vehicle occurred in Sacramento on July 20 that caused a major injury. The collision occurred just before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Greenback Lane and Verner Avenue. The report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a sedan left the roadway at the intersection and struck a sign and some trees.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Make Arrest In West Sacramento Homicide Cold Case

WEST SACRAMENTO – Police have arrested a man in connection with a West Sacramento homicide cold case. On July 23, West Sacramento Police Department detectives arrested 59-year-old Robert Spurlin Jr. for killing Monica Elise Turknett back over 12 years ago. On June 13, 2009, West Sacramento police were called out to a residence after receiving reports of a deceased woman. When officers arrived a credit: West Sac PD t the scene, they reportedly found Turknett’s body inside the residence. Spurlin Jr. was Turknett’s roommate at the time. Detectives then investigated the homicide for over a decade but the case remained unsolved. Then, in April 2022, the Department’s reviewed the case and picked back up on the investigation. Over the course of the next three months, detectives gathered additional information and interviewed those who knew Turknett. This information eventually led to detectives arresting Spurlin Jr. on July 23. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the West Sacramento Police Department.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Who Allegedly Fled Scene Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash In Sacramento Arrested

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver is under arrest after a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento County left one pedestrian dead and two others injured. Hit-and-run suspect’s SUV The incident happened around 3 p.m. along Stockton Boulevard near McMahon Drive. According to authorities, a white Toyota Rav4 SUV was reportedly driving down Stockton Boulevard at a high rate of speed when it hit a sedan that was making a left turn to McMahon Drive. The crash caused the sedan to hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk. One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and the two others were hospitalized with injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Man pulled from underwater in American River in Sacramento. Here’s how he was rescued

Bystanders rescued a man submerged in the American River and rendered aid Sunday before emergency personnel airlifted him to a hospital, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The victim, described as a man in his 40s, had been underwater near Camp Pollock for about three minutes, the Fire Department said in social media posts about 8 p.m. Bystanders pulled him out and started giving him CPR before fire crews arrived.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Bicyclist in critical condition after he collides with a vehicle in Citrus Heights

A cyclist was knocked unconscious and suffered critical injuries after he collided with a vehicle along Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights, police said. The Citrus Heights Police Department responded about 5 p.m. Friday to the scene on Sunrise, north of Antelope Road, after reports of a traffic collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist, according to officials.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Napa County Plane Crash Identified As Placer County Residents Scott Killian And Dreyson Hicks

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

21K+
Followers
673
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy