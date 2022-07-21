ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Manatee sheriff's office: 16-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting

By Anne Snabes, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6V5p_0go0av1b00

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot accidentally by his friend Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says.

The victim’s friend, who is 15, was playing with a handgun Tuesday in the 900 block of 14th Street East when the gun accidentally went off, striking the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 3:53 p.m. that day. The victim was transported to Blake Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

ICYMI:Alligator bites Sarasota man; second attack within the last week

The victim's friend has been arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter, according to a Sheriff’s Office media release. He was booked into Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
Sarasota, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thegabber.com

Contractor Found Dead in Gulfport Attic

A contractor was found dead while working in the attic of a Gulfport home July 11. The Gulfport Police Department said coworkers found 54-year-old James Long dead “after going up into the attic crawl space to do work.”. The home is located near 62nd Street South and Gulfport Boulevard...
GULFPORT, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Deputy-involved shooting in Hillsborough leaves 1 dead

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been brought in to investigate an early morning deadly deputy-involved shooting at the Bristol Bay Apartments in Tampa. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department, deputies were sent to the apartment complex on the 4700 block of Bristol Bay...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juvenile Detention Center#Violent Crime#Manatee Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office#Blake Hospital#The Herald Tribune
Mysuncoast.com

Man gunned down on his own property by daughter’s boyfriend

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday afternoon in the 5400 block of 12th Avenue Drive West in Bradenton. Deputies were called out to a report of a shooting at a property in that area. When they arrived, they...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

80-year-old man dies after falling into pool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an 80-year-old male drowned in a pool at his residence on Saturday. The incident happened at a home on Peregrine Point Drive. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, it appears the man fell into pool. He was later discovered by his wife.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Florida train runs over person lying on railroad

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being run over by a train in Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the incident happened at 3:17 a.m. in Osceola County. Troopers said the pedestrian was lying on the railroad track with their head on the...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
fox13news.com

Semi-truck driver seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-4, troopers say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A chain reaction crash seriously injured the driver of a semi-truck on I-4 Sunday morning in Polk County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man from Greensboro, N.C., was driving a semi-truck westbound on I-4 around 7:45 a.m. when troopers say he did not slow down or brake for stopped traffic and crashed into the back of a truck tractor that was stopped for traffic.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

5 arrested in connection to 33 burglaries in Polk County

Polk County deputies have arrested five people they say were involved in multiple car break-ins in Lakeland. The sheriff’s office was investigating 24 car burglaries reported this week in the Highland City area — eight reported Monday and 16 more reported on Wednesday. Many of the burglaries reportedly...
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy