Woman killed when car runs red light in western Louisville

An Indiana woman died on Thursday morning after her car was hit by another vehicle that ran a red light at 22nd and Chestnut streets, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

First Division officers responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision at 22nd and Chestnut streets after 9 a.m., police spokesman Aaron Ellis said. The preliminary investigation shows a car traveling eastbound went through a red light and hit a southbound car that had a green light, police said.

Ellis said that the crash caused both vehicles to spin and crash into different telephone poles. The woman, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Brittnay Callis, 37, of New Albany, was ejected from her southbound car. Emergency medical services pronounced her dead at the scene, Ellis said..

A passenger from the car that ran the red light was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but their current status was not disclosed, Ellis said.

