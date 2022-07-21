ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Woman killed when car runs red light in western Louisville

By Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago
An Indiana woman died on Thursday morning after her car was hit by another vehicle that ran a red light at 22nd and Chestnut streets, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

First Division officers responded to a call about a motor vehicle collision at 22nd and Chestnut streets after 9 a.m., police spokesman Aaron Ellis said. The preliminary investigation shows a car traveling eastbound went through a red light and hit a southbound car that had a green light, police said.

Ellis said that the crash caused both vehicles to spin and crash into different telephone poles. The woman, identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Brittnay Callis, 37, of New Albany, was ejected from her southbound car. Emergency medical services pronounced her dead at the scene, Ellis said..

Chief Deputy Coroner Scott Russ with the Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Brittnay Callis, 37, of New Albany, Indiana.

A passenger from the car that ran the red light was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, but their current status was not disclosed, Ellis said.

Reach Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez at abrinez@gannett.com; follow her on Twitter at @SoyAnaAlvarez

Wolverine, MI
4d ago

That’s because red lights don’t mean a thing down there to those HOOD RATS that run them. Traffic signals or driving laws do not matter to those who feel that it doesn’t apply to them! Wasn’t not accident. It was pure, I felt like it, thing! And now someone is dead because of it. Eye for an eye.

Sherrell Thompson
4d ago

I have had my big sister almost lose her life from a life threatening crash there some years ago, a very, very dangerous light as well traveling traffic...sooooo sad, may the blessing flow to the family of the lost life.......

wdrb.com

Louisville man charged with murder after woman shot at Portland gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a Louisville woman was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood Friday night. Lavonne Cooper, 40, died at University of Louisville Hospital after being shot at Boone's Marathon Gas Station on North 22nd Street on Friday just before 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said in a statement at the time.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

21-yr-old man dies in high speed crash at east Louisville apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man died in a car crash early Sunday morning in east Louisville, according to Louisville Metro police. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., LMPD Eighth Division and Traffic Units responded to a report of a car crashing in the 10000 block of Springmere Drive. That's at an apartment complex right off of Springhurst Boulevard near the Springhurst Towne Center.
LOUISVILLE, KY
