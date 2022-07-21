ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois City, IL

Illinois City announces Fireman's Festival

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
Journal Star
Journal Star
 4 days ago

Illinois City Fireman’s Festival will be Saturday, August 13, in Illinois City. The event begins at 8 a.m. with a craft show and farmer's market. Pork chops will be served starting at 10 a.m. and will be available all day. There also will be a parade at 10 a.m., followed by the kids zone and family events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Mediocre fly-in and auto extrication demo will be at 2 p.m. Tommy T & the T-Bones will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Admission is free; bring your own beverages.

This article originally appeared on Aledo Times Record: Illinois City announces Fireman's Festival

