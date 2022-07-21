COD Board appoints two new members to bond oversight committee, reappoints a third

The College of the Desert Board of Trustees approved the appointments of Michael Monachino and James Dietrich to the seven-member Citizens Bond Oversight Committee on Thursday. Diane Rubin was reappointed to her second two-year term.

The new appointees will join the committee in September when Committee Chair Andrew Harker and Margie Eklund term out. Committee bylaws allow members to serve up to three two-year terms.

Monachino will replace Harker as the west valley representative, representing the communities of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells and La Quinta.

Dietrich will replace Eklund as the senior citizens' organization representative.

The Desert Sun was unable to reach Dietrich before Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting. Monachino, a member of the Coachella Valley Repertory Board of Directors, and Rubin did not respond to email requests to comment on their goals for their upcoming terms.

The committee meets quarterly and is charged with producing an annual audit of expenditures related to Measure B bond proceeds from the $346.5 million general obligation bond issue that was approved by voters in 2004 as well as Measure CC bond proceeds from the $577.8 million general obligation bond issue that was approved by voters in 2016 for college capital construction projects.

In the past year, bond projects in Palm Springs and Cathedral City have been under scrutiny by city officials and Coachella Valley residents due to delays in design and construction caused by the pandemic, inflation and a change in administration at COD.

The full committee also includes:

Taxpayers' association member — Rick Seeley

East valley representative — Ernie Rios

Business representative — Becky Broughton

Student representative (one-year term) — Ariana Muniz

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: COD Board appoints two new members to bond oversight committee, reappoints a third