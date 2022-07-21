ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis family and Jewelers Trade Shop donate $100,000 to Baptist Health Care Foundation

 4 days ago
The Davis family and Jewelers Trade Shop have committed a $100,000 gift to Baptist Health Care Foundation.

The gift was presented by Corbett and Sarah Davis. Corbett Davis is third-generation store owner and current president of Jewelers Trade Shop.

The foundation will name the imaging/cardiology waiting area, which is located on the first floor of the new Baptist Hospital campus, in honor of the Davis family for this gift. The new campus, currently under construction at Interstate 110 and Brent Lane, is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

Jewelers Trade Shop has been a well-respected business in Pensacola since 1956, Baptist's gift announcement said. Throughout the years, the family has supported several nonprofit organizations and their missions in the community.

Call 850-469-7906 or visit baptisthealthcarefoundation.org for details.

Fiesta Pensacola forms committee to promote diversity and inclusivity

Fiesta Pensacola recently announced the establishment of a new Multicultural Heritage Committee to promote diversity and inclusivity within the organization, city and community.

Fiesta’s mission is to celebrate Pensacola’s heritage, promote tourism and build pride within the community through festive activities that enhance the local quality of life. The Multicultural Heritage Committee was formed to help to further that mission.

The MHC consists of 15 local community leaders from varied cultural backgrounds. Rhonda Robinson, a longtime elementary school educator, will lead the MHC as its chairperson.

The first event that the MHC will host is a reunion of former queens, kings and courts of the Krewe of Chappie James, an organization that was active for many years in the city of Pensacola. The MHC is working the reestablish the Krewe that celebrates Pensacola’s own U.S. Air Force Gen. Daniel “Chappie” James Jr., the first Black man to become a four-star general in any U.S. military branch.

Call 850-433-6512 or visit FiestaPensacola.org for details.

Great Scallop Search volunteers needed

The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Florida Sea Grant Extension in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties are looking for volunteers with boats, kayaks or access to the water for wading to participate in the Great Scallop Search survey July 24 through 30 in Santa Rosa Sound and Big Lagoon.

The Great Scallop Search is being held to determine if there are scallops in the Pensacola Bay System. There is not a recreational harvest of scallops in our area, this will be a non-harvest event.

Call Chris Verlinde at 850-623-3868 or email chrismv@ufl.edu for details.

Montclair/Westernmark Neighborhood Cleanup set for Friday

Escambia County's next neighborhood cleanup will take place in Montclair/Westernmark on Friday. This is a chance for residents to dispose of items such as old furniture, appliances and household waste free of charge. Yard debris is eligible for removal during this cleanup.

Only residents in the designated cleanup area can participate in the neighborhood cleanup. Have all items for pickup at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of the cleanup. Items left at the curb outside of the cleanup area will not be collected. If you live in the targeted area, you will have received a postcard in the mail with more information.

Residents can view the boundaries of targeted cleanup areas, as well as scheduled cleanup dates for 2022, on the Neighborhood Cleanup Interactive Map at myescambia.com.

Call 850-595-3499 or email mprogers@myescambia.com for details.

Take part: To make a Causes submission, email giving@pnj.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Pensacola News Journal using the link at the bottom of the page under Stay Connected.

