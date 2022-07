In a study of 200 metropolitan areas, these North Carolina cities are considered the sweatiest: Charlotte (ranked 42nd sweatiest), Fayetteville (46th), and Raleigh (59th). Their study compared 200 of the largest cities in the US across the following categories: weather, sweat factors, and cooling off. In addition, they looked at data points like the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO