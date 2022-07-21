ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Investigator who cuffed and detained EMT disciplined before

By Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCMJA_0go0aaja00

#RPD/EMTupdate

A Rochester police investigator suspended with pay over an incident in which he handcuffed and detained an EMT at Strong Memorial Hospital, had been disciplined before for excessive force and abuse of authority. Donald Thompson, a lawyer representing the EMT, identified the investigator as Charles LoTempio. According to the Rochester Police Department’s website, LoTempio has been with the department since 2005 and held the rank of investigator since 2015. In 2013, he knocked out a man’s teeth with a metal flashlight during a traffic stop, and the year prior he stripped searched a man for drugs without a warrant.

#TwoMoreHomicides

Two young men died following a triple shooting Tuesday night on North Clinton Avenue. Richard Collinge III, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene near Rauber Street. Myjel Rand, 25, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and died Wednesday. A third man, also taken to Strong with serious injuries, is expected to survive. The deaths bring Rochester’s homicide total for 2022 to 41.

#PolioCaseInNY

A case of polio, the first in the United States in nearly a decade, has been reported in New York state, Rockland County officials said Thursday. The viral disease, which can cause neurological symptoms, paralysis or death, was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 1979. Although routine spread has been halted for decades, occasionally travelers with polio have brought infections into the country, which is true of the just-reported case and one in 2013. The person with the new case was hospitalized but is no longer. Officials are encouraging residents who are unvaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

See you Friday.

Comments / 4

BigBotz One
4d ago

Police is one career that should not have second chances. Too much at stake to let these angry people have any authority at all.

Reply
5
Tom Larson
4d ago

These bad apples in our police depts need to go. Start here

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Court papers allege suspect had 'intent to kill both [Rochester] Police Officers'

Rochester, N.Y. — There's new information about the shooting death of a Rochester Police officer and the wounding of his partner. Court paperwork obtained by 13WHAM alleges Kelvin Vickers, 21, shot both officers with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol. They were conducting a detail as part of a murder investigation on Bauman Street in northeast Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Bar fight leads to city's 44th homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Lyell Avenue Sunday morning. Police responded to Lyell Avenue just west of Broad Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:42 a.m. They found Derek Taylor, 36, had been shot at least once in his torso. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Funeral services Monday for RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

​FAIRPORT, N.Y. — ​Funeral services for Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was fatally shot July 21 on Bauman Street, will take place Monday, August 1 at 12 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena. Visitaion for Mazurkiewicz will be held July 31 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral...
FAIRPORT, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Suspect in fatal shooting of RPD officer due back in court Wednesday

​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​The man accused of shooting and killing a Rochester police officer is expected back in court Wednesday. Kelvin Vickers, 21, made his first appearance in Rochester City Court over the weekend. He pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, assault and weapons possession stemming from the fatal shooting of RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lyell Ave. Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the man shot to death early yesterday morning on Lyell Avenue, near Child Street. Police say 36-year-old Derek Taylor was shot during some sort of fight involving several women outside a bar. The fight escalated and involved a number of people, leading to...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emt#Shooting#Paralysis#Drugs#Strong Memorial Hospital
wbfo.org

Rochester police make arrest in the shooting that killed one officer and injured another

WXXI — Rochester Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and the wounding of his partner, Officer Sino Seng. Early Friday evening, police said that a 21-year-old suspect, Kelvin Vickers, who is from the Boston, Massachusetts area, was charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester surpasses homicide record in July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - This year, the number of homicides in the City of Rochester sits at 44, breaking the record for the month of July. This time in 2021, the city had only 42 homicides. The 44th homicide was a shooting on Lyell Avenue early Sunday morning. Police haven't...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester city councilmembers call for change amid continued violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz on July 21 was followed by two more homicides this weekend. The killings mark the 43rd and 44th homicides so far in 2022 in the city of Rochester. Now two Rochester city councilmembers call for change. City...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13 WHAM

Man dies after crash in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man is dead following a crash in Ontario County. New York State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lake Hill Road around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Investigators found a southbound vehicle that had gone off the road and hit a utility box, causing minor damage.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Boston-area man charged in fatal shooting of Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Boston-area man was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a police officer in Rochester, New York, on Thursday, authorities said. Rochester Police Chief David Smith announced the arrest of Kelvin Vickers, in connection with the shooting death of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and the wounding of another officer and a 15-year-old girl, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Motorcycle passenger killed in collision with deer

BYRON, N.Y. — A passenger on a motorcycle is dead and the bike's driver is in the hospital following a crash Sunday night in the Genesee Co. Town of Byron. Troopers say a bike driven by 30-year-old Leland Fuller IV of Byron was heading east on Cockram Rd. shortly after 8 PM when it hit a deer. Both Fuller and his passenger, 28-year-old Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, also of Byron, were ejected.
BYRON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kelvin Vickers is in jail with no bail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - This murder arraignment started in a way I've never seen before, with a moment of silence. Before Kelvin Vickers came into the courtroom, Judge Van White asked for a moment of silence. He said it's the third time he's done this in his first week on the bench.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

21-year-old arraigned Saturday for deadly ambush attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Kelvin Vickers was arraigned at approximately10:15 a.m. Saturday in Rochester City Court. Vickers, the 21-year-old man from the Boston area accused of shooting and killing Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Seno Seng and a 15-year-old girl on Thursday, had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf.
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy