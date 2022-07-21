Investigator who cuffed and detained EMT disciplined before

#RPD/EMTupdate

A Rochester police investigator suspended with pay over an incident in which he handcuffed and detained an EMT at Strong Memorial Hospital, had been disciplined before for excessive force and abuse of authority. Donald Thompson, a lawyer representing the EMT, identified the investigator as Charles LoTempio. According to the Rochester Police Department’s website, LoTempio has been with the department since 2005 and held the rank of investigator since 2015. In 2013, he knocked out a man’s teeth with a metal flashlight during a traffic stop, and the year prior he stripped searched a man for drugs without a warrant.

#TwoMoreHomicides

Two young men died following a triple shooting Tuesday night on North Clinton Avenue. Richard Collinge III, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene near Rauber Street. Myjel Rand, 25, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and died Wednesday. A third man, also taken to Strong with serious injuries, is expected to survive. The deaths bring Rochester’s homicide total for 2022 to 41.

#PolioCaseInNY

A case of polio, the first in the United States in nearly a decade, has been reported in New York state, Rockland County officials said Thursday. The viral disease, which can cause neurological symptoms, paralysis or death, was declared eliminated in the U.S. in 1979. Although routine spread has been halted for decades, occasionally travelers with polio have brought infections into the country, which is true of the just-reported case and one in 2013. The person with the new case was hospitalized but is no longer. Officials are encouraging residents who are unvaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

