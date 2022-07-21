ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Don’t take a vacation from reading this summer

By Scott Duimstra, guest writer
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

The summer season signals the beginning of warmer weather, longer days and traveling to new and familiar places. Whether it’s taking a road trip to the Upper Peninsula or flying to a tropical destination, summer is a time to relax before the start of the school year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcyLl_0go0aYv000

No matter your plans this summer, it’s important that kids don’t take a vacation from reading. Treating the summer season as a break from reading can lead to the “summer slide,” which is a term used to describe the loss of literacy skills for students who don’t read during the months when school is out. This can have a cumulative effect, with long-reaching consequences on school success and beyond.

New research from the Northwest Evaluation Association indicates that children in third to fifth grade lose an average of 20 percent of their school-year reading gains during summer break. Additionally, research has shown that the summer slide can place students as much as three months behind their peers when they return to school in the fall.

Capital Area District Libraries is here to help kids avoid the summer slide with our Summer Reading Challenge. Not only that, but it also adds an element of excitement by offering fun activities and prize incentives. The challenge is available for all ages, including babies, toddlers, kids, teens and adults. There is no prescribed list — participants can choose what to read and simply log the time spent reading on an easy-to-use website.

This year’s theme is “Ocean of Possibilities” and it invites participants to take a deep dive into exploring the natural world around us. Learning about ocean animals in STEM labs, creating under-the-sea crafts at a mermaid party, learning about prehistoric water creatures from a paleontologist — these are just a few of the ways families can spend quality time together.

Another fun reading activity for kids and families this summer is our 10 Million Minute Challenge. Whether or not you’re participating in the Summer Reading Challenge, we encourage you to help us reach our goal of 10 million minutes of combined community reading time by visiting our website and recording your time spent reading. We believe that, when we work together, the possibilities are endless.

For CADL, one of the most exciting things about the annual reading challenge is the opportunity to partner with local organizations like the Desk Drawer Fund, CATA, Midwest Communications and WILX TV10. It’s very gratifying to enjoy so much community support as we work to engage kids and their families all summer long.

Don’t forget that the August primary election is just around the corner and voters who live in CADL’s service area will be asked to restore our millage rate of 1.56 mills. The millage allows us to provide impactful library services, such as the Summer Reading Challenge.

The Summer Reading Challenge is currently underway and it’s not too late to sign up at cadl.org or at any of the 13 CADL branches.

Scott Duimstra is the executive director of Capital Area District Libraries.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Summer Long
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy