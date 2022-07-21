ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Monroe County Coroner: Man dead after 'medical episode' leads to Stroud Twp. crash

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
 4 days ago
Officials have ruled the death of a driver in Stroud Township as a medical episode that led to a crash on Tuesday evening, Stroud Area Regional Police Department reported.

According to SARP, officers were dispatched to 251 Cranberry Road for a reported vehicle crash in which the caller's vehicle was struck while parked in their driveway at approximately 6:23 p.m. The driver, later identified as Mark Langston Williams, a 53-year-old man from Pocono Township, was noted to be unconscious but breathing.

While SARP units were en route to the scene, Williams's status was updated to indicate he was not breathing. Police arrived on scene, removed Williams from his vehicle and performed CPR until they were relieved by responding Emergency Medical Services personnel.

Williams was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased by the Monroe County Coroner at 7:18 p.m. The death was ruled "a medical episode which in turn caused a crash."

Witnesses to the accident stated that it appeared the driver was having a medical event in his car before it drifted off the roadway, where it drove through a split rail fence and then struck the parked car on Cranberry Road and came to a stop.

