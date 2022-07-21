Active Shooter response training Friday at Southside Elementary School; it's only a drill

Southside police and other local law enforcement agencies will be doing active shooting training Friday at Southside Elementary School, according to Chief Blake Ragsdale.

Police are asking people to avoid the area if they are not involved in the training exercise, and they want everyone to know the police, fire, and emergency medical response is part of the drill, not a real emergency.

Capt. Jay Freeman said the exercise will include simulated gunfire, and there will be role players acting as victims; they will not be in danger.

