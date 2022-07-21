Interlake Sailing Class Association National Regatta takes place on Charles Mill Lake

The Mohican Sailing Club hosted the Interlake Sailing Class Association National Regatta for the first time since 1965 on Charles Mill Lake.

The sailing event started Tuesday, July 19 and runs through Saturday, July 23. The winner of the National Regatta will then represent the Interlake Class for this year in the Regatta called the "Championship of Champions."

People who attended were be able to observe from the shore or ride on the observation boat that was on the water during the race.

Interlake boats are less than 25 feet and feature a mainsail, a jib sail and a spinnaker. All Interlake boats are supposed to be the same and during the regatta what the judges are doing is testing the skills of the sailors.