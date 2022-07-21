White House not pushing for stricter mask guidance after Biden's positive test

Related
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Harris laughs after saying she'll join Biden 'if' he runs in 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris laughed off the question of whether she will run with President Joe Biden if he seeks a second term.
WATCH: Trump appears shocked after crowd boos his Arizona endorsement
Former President Donald Trump appeared stunned when his endorsement of an Arizona congressional hopeful drew boos from his crowd at a rally in Prescott Valley, Arizona, Friday. Trump held the rally to boost his preferred candidates ahead of the Aug. 2 primary, but his recent endorsement of Eli Crane for...
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning. He has "very mild" symptoms. The White House says he will "continue to work in isolation until he tests negative." A long list of people are in line to take over if he can't perform his duties, beginning with VP Kamala Harris.
Clarence Thomas claims COVID-19 vaccines are made with cells from terminated pregnancies
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas claimed on Thursday that COVID-19 vaccines are engineered from cells taken from terminated pregnancies. "The conservative Justice's statement came in a dissenting opinion on a case in which the Supreme Court declined to hear a religious...
Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico
Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
Urgent warning: This recalled ice cream is still on sale despite a deadly outbreak
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a new warning about the Big Olaf Creamery ice cream recall. It’s tied to an outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes that had already caused multiple deaths. The agency is concerned that retailers may still be selling Big Olaf ice cream products. It’s...
Democrats mock Trump on his own turf with billboard about 2020 defeat
Democrats are planning to troll former President Donald Trump with a billboard jabbing him over his 2020 loss. A truck donning a large screen will drive through the streets of Tampa flashing clips from Fox News showing Trump's 2020 defeat alongside photos from the campaign with the caption, "81 million Americans voted for President Joe Biden (Most votes in history)," according to the Daily Mail. Trump is in Tampa, Florida, to speak at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit.
WATCH: Jill Biden heckled by people calling Joe 'the worst president we ever had'
During a recent visit to Connecticut, a bystander heckled first lady Jill Biden, ripping her husband as the worst president ever. Biden was on a break from a tour of summer learning programs in the area alongside Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT) when the heckler confronted her.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s positive COVID test shows it was never a pandemic of the unvaccinated
At 79 years old, Joe Biden is in the most vulnerable age group for COVID. We should all hope he has a speedy recovery. However, his diagnosis does discredit many, if not all, of the things Biden previously warned about COVID. The biggest revelation is that this was never a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as he claimed.
What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant
As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Washington Examiner
White House deems Harris a 'close contact' of COVID-positive Biden
The White House has deemed Vice President Kamala Harris a close contact of President Joe Biden following his Thursday positive COVID-19 test. "The Vice President is considered a close contact to President," a White House official confirmed to the Washington Examiner. "There are no changes to her schedule." Harris previously...
If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
People
New Data Suggests Pfizer's COVID Pill Paxlovid Won't Benefit Low-Risk, Vaccinated Patients
Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral treatment pill, Paxlovid, has shown evidence that it may not be beneficial for individuals who are vaccinated, according to the pharmaceutical company. On Thursday, the company released the results of a new study on Paxlovid. Researchers analyzed 721 vaccinated adults with at least one risk factor for...
AOL Corp
Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know
There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
Anthony Fauci Says His COVID-19 Symptoms Worsened Dramatically In 'Rebound'
The infectious-disease expert was feeling "really poorly" and began a second round of Paxlovid.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Super-infectious BA.5 is a coronavirus ‘beast.’ Here’s how to protect yourself
The growing dominance of two super-infectious Omicron subvariants is threatening to exacerbate California’s coronavirus wave, but experts and officials say there are sensible steps residents can take to protect themselves. Taking preventive measures is especially important now, as the two strains in question — BA.4, and especially BA.5 —...
Symptoms of the Omicron BA.5 variant include runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat
The Omicron BA.5 variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, according to the CDC. Its symptoms are similar to past Omicron subvariants: a sore throat, sneezing, and a runny nose. Experts say BA.5 infections may lead to less severe cases of COVID-19 than early ones.
False negative rapid Covid tests are on the rise
BERKELEY (KPIX) -- False negative rapid COVID tests are on the rise. When Carl Berger got sick earlier this year, he figured he had COVID-19 because his wife had the virus. "I think I had a headache and I generally felt kind of weak. I had contact with my wife, who is known to be positive - So I figured there was a good likelihood that I was positive," said Berger. He took a rapid test at home. It came back negative. "I was skeptical," said the East Bay man.A few days after that, both a rapid test and PCR came up positive for...
