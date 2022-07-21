ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Stroud Area Regional Police investigating death of man near Brodhead Creek

By Brian Myszkowski, Pocono Record
 4 days ago

Stroud Area Regional Police are investigating the death of a homeless man found alongside Brodhead Creek in East Stroudsburg on Tuesday.

SARP officers were dispatched to the side of the creek below the Veterans Memorial Bridge for a report of a male, later identifed as Kevin Bathjer, 59, seen face down in the water.

Upon arrival, Bathjer was recovered from the water and brought to the shoreline. SARP detectives were contacted and responded to the scene. Bathjer was pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner's Office early Wednesday morning.

Monroe County Chief Deputy Coroner Maurice Moreno confirmed that an autopsy was performed on Bahtjer Thursday morning.

"The results are pending because there's still an investigation going on," Moreno said. "We also need to wait for toxicology reports to come in. It's still a few weeks before we will issue a final cause and manner of death."

The East Stroudsburg Fire Department and Stroudsburg Fire Department also assisted with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

