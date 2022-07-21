TOMS RIVER: LOST DOG

Medford Township Police, Medford Fire, and Medford Neighborhood Services worked to rescue Dylan, an 8-year-old coonhound after he became trapped in a drain pipe for a week. It took several hours to free the dog who was transported to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and will make a full recovery!!. Media...
Home for Good Dog Rescue will hold its summer music festival event Woofstock! On Sept. 10 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival is the rescue’s largest adoption day of the year and is pet friendly. Live music will be provided by two New Jersey bands -- The B Street Band on Sept. 10 and Brian Kirk & The Jirks on Sept. 11.
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A new homeowner migration report by MoveBuddah shows that New Jersey is the most moved out of state, but the Ocean County towns of Toms River, Brick and Jackson are among the most moved out of towns in the state. According to the New Jersey...
Today, we remember to catch up with The Joseph and Melissa Vola family of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. It’s been just about six months, when on February 1, 2022, they lost their entire home and one of their pets; their beloved dog Scooby. Unless you’ve lost your home...
One of our followers reached out to us this morning with a desperate plea after just losing her mom suddenly and unexpectedly, and I told her we would share her story in hopes of helping put these three furbabies in a stable environment again. They were living in a house with their deceased human mom’s body for approximately a week and have now been torn from the only home they knew. Here is the story the owners daughter shared with us:
Every time you turn around in the Garden State, you are being confronted by one bug or another. We asked you which Monmouth & Ocean County towns are being hit the hardest by the spotted lantern fly this summer. Just about every town in New Jersey is experiencing the infestation...
For as long as I can remember, one of my favorite go-to has been Chinese food. In my 20s, I moved around the country. It was a great experience, but every move meant I had to find my favorite restaurants again. It was always a great pizza / Italian joint,...
When you go to the beach and walk through the sand, at some point you may fatigue from the movement through the sand on a hot summer day, more so if you're running or working out on the beach. At that point moving through the sand feels like walking through...
Sunday morning, I was on the hunt for some iced coffee and a bagel to kick start my day, and after a few failed attempts finally found a place that had everything I was looking for, and then some. I live in Seaside Heights and am still pretty new to...
So let's talk food and make it Italian food this time—one, if not the most popular, food today. I would say most folks if asked would say they love their "Italian". We all love a good Italian dinner, whether it's spaghetti, lasagna, or chicken parmesan, just to mention a few.
TOMS RIVER, NJ – For years, Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill has sandbagged residents regarding the truth about the new massive twin tower apartment building he is pushing to be built in Downtown Toms River. When Shore News Network first reported the story, Hill balked saying, it’s not going to be 10 stories. He said it was more like 7 or 8 stories as he pushed his agenda to turn the Downtown village into a small city.
If you've never been to Long Beach Island (LBI) you're missing a unique Jersey Shore treasure. You won't find any boardwalks and there is only one way in and one way out. That keeps the atmosphere and feel of a less developed barrier reef island more peaceful and authentic. It also causes some major traffic headaches getting on, off and up and down the island.
OCEAN COUNTY – A total of seven winning tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing, with one ticket being purchased in Ocean County. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Mega Ball drawn winning $10,000. The ticket was sold at the Quick Chek #113 located at 2307 Route 88 in Point Pleasant.
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell firefighters from the Southard Fire Department responded to a fire at the Windmill Condominium complex. Quick response by firefighters led to the containment of the fire to the rear of the structure causing minor damage that could have quickly spread to the rest of the unit.
David Viana morphed a strip mall cooking school into one of New Jersey’s best restaurants — imagine what the James Beard Award nominee could do inside a historic Jersey Shore hotel. The Elizabeth native’s star has only risen since appearing on “Top Chef” in 2019. Demand for tables...
On Saturday morning, July 23, 2022 at approximately 1:23 AM, the Stafford Township Police Department received a hit on our fixed License Plate Reader (LPR) located on Route 72 East in the area of the Garden State Parkway for a stolen BMW out of New York City, N.Y. During this...
