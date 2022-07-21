ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

ORTLEY BEACH: CAR INTO HOUSE

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse caution in the area of Route 35 North at 6th due...

ocscanner.news

Cat Country 107.3

Citizen of Mexico Killed in Ocean County, NJ, Crash

Authorities in Ocean County continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred last Friday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says about 8:20 PM on July 22nd, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a report of a crash with serious injuries.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

MANTOLOKING BRIDGE CAPSIZED VEHICLE

First responders on en route to rescue victims from a capsized boat near buoy 19 between Curtis Point and the Mantoloking Bridge. Two children are sitting on top of the capsized boat. We will update our page should new details become available.
MANTOLOKING, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Haz-Mat Teams Respond to Overturned Pool Supply Truck in Jackson

An accident in Jackson yesterday required Haz-Mat teams from both Berkeley and Howell Townships after a pool supply truck carrying unknown chemicals overturned. The accident happened at approximately 2:00 PM at the intersection of New Central Ave and Hope Chapel Rd. Emergency crews worked for over 3 hours to clean...
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

MEDFORD: RESCUERS WORK TO FREE TRAPPED DOG

Medford Township Police, Medford Fire, and Medford Neighborhood Services worked to rescue Dylan, an 8-year-old coonhound after he became trapped in a drain pipe for a week. It took several hours to free the dog who was transported to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and will make a full recovery!!. Media...
MEDFORD, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON BARNEGAT BAY

Emergency personnel were notified of a person suffering from a cardiac emergency on a boat in Barnegat Bay. Medics met boat and transported patient to the hospital.
BRICK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Shots fired at windows of Jersey City residence on Beach Street in the Heights

Shots were fired at the windows of a Jersey City residence, 141 Beach St., in the Heights early this morning, neighbors told HCV. The nearby residents, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said they believed a party was going on at that address when someone drove by and fired multiple gun shots at both the first floor and basement windows.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Child Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
CBS New York

3 killed in crash involving tow truck in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Three people died in a serious accident in Toms River early Friday morning.It happened at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive just after midnight.Police say a tow truck collided with another car.The victims' names have not yet been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.This is the 18th fatal crash in Toms River since the beginning of 2020.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

