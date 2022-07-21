ORTLEY BEACH: CAR INTO HOUSE

Authorities in Ocean County continue to investigate a fatal accident that occurred last Friday evening. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer's office says about 8:20 PM on July 22nd, officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a report of a crash with serious injuries.
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell firefighters from the Southard Fire Department responded to a fire at the Windmill Condominium complex. Quick response by firefighters led to the containment of the fire to the rear of the structure causing minor damage that could have quickly spread to the rest of the unit.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River woman was charged after throwing a water bottle, striking another driver in a fit of road rage on Thursday. Lacey Police Chief Michael DiBella said at 9:55 p.m., Officer Hyle responded to the 700 block of Cambridge Road, for an aggressive driver complaint.
First responders on en route to rescue victims from a capsized boat near buoy 19 between Curtis Point and the Mantoloking Bridge. Two children are sitting on top of the capsized boat. We will update our page should new details become available.
An accident in Jackson yesterday required Haz-Mat teams from both Berkeley and Howell Townships after a pool supply truck carrying unknown chemicals overturned. The accident happened at approximately 2:00 PM at the intersection of New Central Ave and Hope Chapel Rd. Emergency crews worked for over 3 hours to clean...
On Saturday morning, July 23, 2022 at approximately 1:23 AM, the Stafford Township Police Department received a hit on our fixed License Plate Reader (LPR) located on Route 72 East in the area of the Garden State Parkway for a stolen BMW out of New York City, N.Y. During this...
Medford Township Police, Medford Fire, and Medford Neighborhood Services worked to rescue Dylan, an 8-year-old coonhound after he became trapped in a drain pipe for a week. It took several hours to free the dog who was transported to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and will make a full recovery!!. Media...
Shots were fired at the windows of a Jersey City residence, 141 Beach St., in the Heights early this morning, neighbors told HCV. The nearby residents, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said they believed a party was going on at that address when someone drove by and fired multiple gun shots at both the first floor and basement windows.
A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
A Somers Point man died Saturday night, after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed Route 52. A 59-year-old Mount Laurel woman, whose name was not released, was heading west when she struck the man at about 9:38 p.m., police said. The 54-year-old man was taken to the...
Apparently, not every business has a crystal clear surveillance system. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for help in identifying a person "in reference to an ongoing investigation. Police aren't giving any more details other than the photo provided. Police ask that if you can help identify the person...
TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- Three people died in a serious accident in Toms River early Friday morning.It happened at the intersection of Lakehurst Road and Hospital Drive just after midnight.Police say a tow truck collided with another car.The victims' names have not yet been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.This is the 18th fatal crash in Toms River since the beginning of 2020.
