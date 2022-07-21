ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Flamingo chicks join list of babies at the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend

By Ed Semmler, South Bend Tribune
SOUTH BEND — The Potawatomi Zoo has been on a roll this year when it comes to bringing new life into the world.

The most recent arrivals are two flamingo chicks that were hatched July 11 and 13 and are occasionally visible through glass when one of the protective adults ― who are keeping them warm and protected ― briefly gets up for a break.

Having fertile eggs with flocks that are smaller than 20 is unusual, said Josh Sisk, executive director of the zoo. Though the zoo thought it was lucky having a chick last year, it counts itself as doubly fortunate that it already has had two this year.

That’s never happened before to the best of his knowledge.

Before the two new arrivals, the zoo only had 12 birds in its flock, but the population could expand again in the next few weeks as there’s yet another egg in the habitat that’s being tended to by the adults, said Sisk, adding that he wouldn’t mind seeing the population eventually expand to around 20 birds.

Although the sex of the chicks is currently unknown, the zoo will do DNA testing to determine the sex as soon as possible.

Baby flamingos are fed a reddish liquid called crop milk for about two months. In order to better drink crop milk, flamingo chicks are born without the distinctive “upside down” filter-feeding flamingo beak, which they develop as they age, according to the zoo.

Flamingos are born white and gradually pick up their familiar pink coloration because of the shellfish they eat. That process usually takes from one to two years, said Kristina Barroso Burrell, the zoo's manager of marketing and communications.

Besides the new flamingos, the zoo previously welcomed a baby Sichuan takin on March 2, a Chicoan peccary on March 31, a three-banded Armadillo on April 2 and a Linne’s two-toed sloth on May 9, which garnered the zoo some national attention because of the popularity of sloths.

“The reputation that the zoo is gaining is providing us with more opportunities to be involved in the breeding program with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums,” said Sisk, For example, the zoo thought it would receive two or three male lions for an exhibit it hopes to open later this year.

But because of the success it’s had breeding a wide variety of animals, the AZA now wants it to consider taking on a breeding pair, Sisk explained.

At the same time, the baby animals as well as the many revamped or new exhibits are driving visits to the zoo. Last year, the zoo broke a record by drawing about 300,000 visitors and in June it was already about 25,000 ahead of last year’s pace, Sisk said.

A new $4.6 million giraffe exhibit is now completed and the four new tenants ― Seymour, Maximus, Wyatt and Kellan ― are slowly starting to venture out into their expansive habit while construction of a new black bear exhibit and concession lodge will get underway late this year or early 2023.

An expansion of the parking lot that serves the zoo and the adjoining city park was completed at the start of summer.

“We’re making progress on the projects, but it seems everything is moving slower since the pandemic,” said Sisk. “It’s getting harder to make accurate predictions when projects like the new exhibits for lions and black bears will be completed.”

