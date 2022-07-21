ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When coach Mike Elko began Duke football's rebuild, he started with improving the food

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE — When Mike Elko began the process of rebuilding a crumbling Duke football program this December, the first-year coach started with the small things.

Namely, the food.

"The food is amazing now," said Jacob Monk, the 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman. "We've got a lot more options. It used to be just dinner stuff and now we have breakfast and lunch. Guys are gaining weight and getting stronger."

What's on the menu seems like a trivial thing for a program that has not made a bowl game since 2018 and lost 17 of its last 18 Atlantic Coast Conference games. But Elko is starting from the ground up while attempting to build a program that resembles his previous stops as a defensive coordinator with Wake Forest, Notre Dame, and most recently, four years at Texas A&M.

His thinking? Small changes make all the difference.

"We talked to the guys about, you know, we're going to ask a lot more of you, but we're also going to try to provide you a lot more," Elko told the media Thursday on the second day of the ACC Kickoff. "We talk a lot about trying to build the best football program we can at the best academic school in the country. And that's what we're hoping to get done. And so all of those little things, I think, are a big piece of that."

Elko is one of four new coaches —  Miami's Mario Cristobal, Virginia's Tony Elliott, Virginia Tech's Brent Pry— in the ACC Coastal Division with no clear favorite heading into the final year of existence.

The ACC will eliminate football divisions in 2023 and play a modified eight-game conference schedule with three permanent rivals. Duke will annually face UNC, NC State and Wake Forest.

Elko knows his team won't be a favorite heading into the 2022 season but expects his program to add to the usual "Coastal Chaos".

"You're going to see a wide-open league this year," he said. "As much as the Coastal has fluctuated up and down, I think everyone has either turned over their quarterback or coach. When you do those two things, you're creating a lot of variety in terms of how the season can play out."

Duke's QB race

Finding a starting quarterback will be on top of the list for Elko when he returns to Durham. Gunnar Holmberg, last year’s starting quarterback, transferred to FIU, setting the stage for a wide-open quarterback competition between Riley Leonard and Jordan Moore.

Both are rather inexperienced with Leonard playing 153 snaps and Moore playing 80, both as true freshmen.

"I think what we need this camp is a little bit more consistency," Elko said. "I think we'll get that. They've had great summers, both of them. They're great kids. They've worked extremely hard. We're just really looking forward to them in fall camp consistently being themselves."

Elko's experience as a top-tier Division I defensive coordinator should come in handy for a team that desperately needs to improve on defense to compete in the ACC.

The Blue Devils ranked last in the FBS in yards allowed per game (517.6) and third-to-last in yards per play allowed (7.1) last fall. They gave up nearly 40 points a game.

"We know the stats, and we know the results. I think we just kind of came in and started to establish our culture," Elko said. "I think we've done that a lot over the years defensively in the different places I've been where you just change the philosophy, you change the demeanor, you change the temperament. You kind of change everything you are trying to do in your culture. We focused a lot of our time and energy on that, and I think what you'll see this year is just the starting point of that."

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

