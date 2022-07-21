‘FBoy Island’ Season 2: Who Is Danny Louisa? Instagram, Real Job, Age, and More

HBO Max dipped its toe into reality TV dating shows in 2021, and FBoy Island Season 2 returned with a whole new crop of FBoys and Nice Guys. This season features Louise Barnard, Mia Emani Jones, and Tamaris Sepulveda as the women tasked with weeding out the men with good intentions, including Danny Louisa. Here’s everything you need to know about Danny, including his Instagram, age, real job, and more.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for FBoy Island Season 2 regarding Danny Louisa.]

‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 | HBO Max

Who is ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 star Danny Louisa?

Danny showed up in the premiere episode of FBoy Island Season 2. He bonded with Jersey boy Mikey D. (Excuse me, ahem, Michael D.) However, when another one of the men revealed that Mikey came on the series as an FBoy and had a girlfriend, Danny quickly put some space between them. Danny formed a connection with Mia early this season, and Mia seemed to like what she saw in Danny. Of course, this instantly put Peter Park, the other man she formed a bond with, on edge.

According to People , “Danny loves to go to the gym, lay out at the beach, play sports, and hit up some nightlife. Danny joined the show because dating in this generation is hard, and he figured he could find real love on an island where social media can’t affect the relationship.”

How old is Danny Louisa, and what does he do for a living?

Danny’s bio lists him as 31 years old, and he works in Staten Island, New York, as an electrician. However, on his Instagram profile, Danny also mentions that he works security at a nightclub in Miami, Florida.

Where to find Danny Louisa on Instagram and TikTok

Those looking to learn more about Danny’s personal life, we’ve got you covered. Fans can find Danny on Instagram under the username @dannyylouissaa . Because he works security at the nightclub Bottled Blonde, lots of Danny’s photos feature him with friends while he’s at work. Of course, he has several pictures from his time on FBoy Island Season 2, including one of him kissing Mia on the beach.

Danny sports an impressive 16,000 followers on TikTok, and his videos show him belting out some Backstreet Boys in a gas station parking lot and generally just having fun on the app. To watch his TikToks, look him up at @dannyylouissaa .

Find out whether ‘FBoy Island’ Season 2 star Danny Louisa is an FBoy or a Nice Guy

At the end of FBoy Island Season 2 Episode 5, Mia struggled with her decision on who to eliminate. When she chose to say goodbye to Dewayne, he revealed himself as a Nice Guy. Host Nikki Glaser pointed out that Mia had eliminated more Nice Guys than Tamaris or Louise. The revelation sent her spiraling into a panic attack, and production had to call in medical assistance to help calm her down. Danny quickly came to her side to talk her through her anxiety. It was an adorable moment, and Mia seemed relieved that all signs pointed to Danny being a Nice Guy. Unfortunately, Danny revealed that he came on the show as an FBoy in the next episode. However, he did explain his reasonings behind calling himself an FBoy.

Will his explanation help him beat that FBoy status? Find out what’s next for Danny and Mia when the next episodes of FBoy Island Season 2 drop on HBO Max .

