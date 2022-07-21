ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Married at First Sight’: Mitch Thinks Krysten Might Be Too ‘Mainstream’ for Him

By Megan Elliott
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

  • Mitch and Krysten got married on the July 20 episode of Married at First Sight.
  • The season 15 groom said he thought his bride was “really pretty” but he wondered if she might be “a little more mainstream than me.”
  • During an appearance on Married at First Sight: Afterparty, Krysten opened up about ignoring “red flags” on her wedding day.
Mitch from ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

Mitch and Krysten tied the knot in the July 20 episode of Married at First Sight . But is happily ever after in the cards for the San Diego couple ? On his wedding day, Mitch said that while he thought Krysten was “really pretty” he wasn’t sure she was his type.

Mitch says he’s not ‘blown away’ by K r ysten’s looks

Mitch, an environmentalist, married Krysten, a software sales rep, on the 15th season of Married at First Sight . But it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for the 41-year-old groom.

“So, at first glance, I think she’s really pretty,” he told a producer after the ceremony. “But I wasn’t like, right off the bat, blown away, attracted to her.”

Krysten, 32, had no complaints about her new husband.

“Our first conversation is going amazing,” she said after their one-on-one champagne toast. His looks didn’t hurt either. “I like a tall guy, I like a beard, I like a bald head,” she said. “I love it. 100% attraction and chemistry right off the bat.”

The ‘Married at First Sight’ groom wonders if he and his new wife are on the same page

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1zV17H-Db8w?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

After getting married to Krysten, it didn’t take long for Mitch – who has confessed to being a commitment-phobe – to start wondering if they were well-matched.

“My type is less physical and more lifestyle,” he said, though he did make a positive comment about her “voluptuous” figure. “She maybe seems, like, a little more mainstream than me,” he added.

One issue for Mitch? Krysten’s glammed-up wedding day look.

“I’m much more attracted to a woman in her natural state than super dolled up for a wedding,” he said. “I don’t want to take anything away from the fact that she looks amazing … but I’d love to see [her] more natural side.”

Later, during their first dance, Mitch told his new wife that he liked it that she’d taken off her heels and that he was eager to see her in more casual attire.

“I really just want to chill with my wife,” he said in an interview segment.

Krysten opens up about ‘red flags’ on ‘Married at First Sight: Afterparty’

Mitch may have had some reservations about his new marriage, but Krysten was brimming with enthusiasm. However, during an appearance on Married at First Sight: Afterparty, she made some comments that suggested she and Mitch had a rough road ahead.

“The red flags are just raining down upon me and I’m doing snow angels in them,” Kyrsten told Afterparty host Keshia Knight Pulliam when talking about her wedding day. “I’m going to give this man the benefit of the doubt and a true solid chance.”

A teaser for the next episode of Married at First Sight also suggests that Krysten and Mitch hit a speed bump during their honeymoon. “I think I’m maybe being a bit more guarded than I’d hoped,” he tells her as they sit in bed together. Later, he confesses that he’s just not that attracted to his wife.

“I’m not feeling that spark that you need to build a fire,” he tells a producer.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 11

caligirl56
3d ago

The way he threw a fit because the girl trimmed his beard to short was ridiculous. I don’t see this marriage working. He will probably be single forever.

Reply
10
Nana Nic
4d ago

He’s not too interested in his first expression of Kristin? He needs to take a look in the mirror!

Reply
10
Melissa Woodrow
4d ago

Mitch could compliment his new mother in law but not his bride. His attitude is disappointing.

Reply
10
#Married At First Sight#Wedding#First Dance#Getting Married#Marriages
