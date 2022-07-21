‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers and Recap: Li’s Fate Revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Li Finnegan’s (Naomi Matsuda) fate has been revealed. The July 21, 2022 episode was filled with many twists that will have the soap opera community buzzing. Here’s what happened in the latest recap.

The Bold and the Beautiful star Naomi Matsuda plays Li Finnegan

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal Steffy Forrester has checked into a medical facility

Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) is at the cliff house, leaving a voicemail for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She tells her daughter she’s concerned about her and to please call her back. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) comes in from surfing and tells Taylor he’s worried about Steffy and hasn’t been able to get in touch with her. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) arrives and says he hasn’t heard from Steffy either .

Taylor says Steffy won’t be able to rest until Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is behind bars. Ridge updates Taylor and Thomas about the latest development in Sheila’s case. Ridge says Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes) helped Sheila escape and fills Thomas in on the duo’s history.

Later Taylor gets a call from an international number and believes it’s Steffy. However, a doctor from Monaco informs them Steffy’s checked herself into a clinic for depression. When Taylor asks about the kids, the doctor informs them they’re with a nanny. Taylor wants to speak to Steffy but is told it’s best if Steffy doesn’t have any contact during the early stages of treatment.

After the phone call, the family is visibly upset and blame Sheila for Steffy’s problems.

Sheila Carter tells Finn that Li Finnegan is dead

John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) demands answers from Sheila about Li Finnegan (Naomi Matsuda). Sheila admits Li is the one who saved him and explains how she discovered Li’s secret. On the night of her escape , she came to Li wanting to know where Finn was buried. She wanted to visit his grave to gain closure; instead, she found a big surprise with Finn at Li’s house.

As Finn asks questions, Sheila says she was angry at Li but also grateful to her for helping Finn . When Sheila says Li was a good woman, Finn becomes alarmed at using the past tense. Sheila becomes angry as she remembers Li double crossing her by trying to call the police. Finn listens in horror as Sheila describes the car chase and Li’s SUV crashing.

Fear creeps over Finn as he asks what happened to Li, and Sheila reveals that Li is dead.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ spoilers reveal that Bill Spencer finds Li Finnegan

Bill Spener (Don Diamont) meets with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) at a seafood restaurant. Their conversation starts with Bill’s relationship with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Bill reveals he’s giving Katie her space, then switches the topic to fatherhood and how a parent will do anything to protect their child.

Wyatt brings up Sheila shooting Finn, and the two agree they can’t wait for Sheila to be caught. The evening winds down, and Wyatt offers to stick around to keep Billy company, but Bill insists he’s fine. Later as Bill is leaving the restaurant, he hears a strange noise from the alley. When he investigates, he finds a distressed woman moaning, and it turns out to be Li.

Things are taking an exciting turn with Li alive on the CBS soap opera. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry , The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Bill might help Li rescue Finn from Sheila.

