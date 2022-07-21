ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Arrests made in attempt to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison

By Chris Lewis
Cordele Dispatch
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDooly Correctional Institution arrested two individuals for attempting to smuggle contraband into the Dooly State Prison. Zacarious Mantrel Sanders, 34, of Thomasville and Antonette Victoria...

www.cordeledispatch.com

valdostatoday.com

Contraband seized during shakedown at Valdosta State Prison

VALDOSTA – During a full-facility shakedown at Valdosta State Prison, items were seized in an effort to eradicate contraband. The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced the completion of five full-facility shakedowns as part of our continuing efforts to eradicate our prisons of dangerous contraband. GDC Tactical Squads, Immediate Response Team, Investigators and Agents conducted the unannounced shakedowns at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee, and Valdosta State Prisons and were successful in seizing more than 1,000 total items which could be used by inmates to conduct criminal activity within the walls of these facilities.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Former Gadsden County deputy sentenced for false statement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., will be serving 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to giving a false statement to a federal officer, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Criminal conduct by those sworn...
WSB Radio

Traffic stop leads to massive drug bust in several metro Atlanta counties, 4 arrested

A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Career criminal sentenced on firearms charges

VALDOSTA – A Thomasville resident with a violent criminal history who fled from police after being caught illegally with multiple weapons — including a stolen AR-15 semi-automatic rifle — has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for his crime. Torrieo Monte Johnson, aka Corker, 40,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested for woman’s murder

VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with. Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 22,...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Theft suspects identity wanted by Camilla and Albany Police Department

The Camilla Police Department has requested the Albany Police Department’s assistance in identifying two suspects. The CPD is seeking the identity of the suspects responsible for a theft at Camilla Express. According to APD, the woman took cash out the gaming machines located in the store before fleeing the...
CAMILLA, GA
WCTV

Murder charges dropped in 2019 Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state attorney has dropped murder charges against a man accused in a fatal 2019 Tallahassee shooting after new evidence surfaced in June 2022. Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner of Indiana and Calloway Streets back on Jan. 13, 2019.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Young teen selling water breaks eye socket of officer

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Escaped Troup County inmate captured

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate who escaped from the Troup County Jail last week has been captured. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, was captured on Sunday after escaping on Friday. Sheriff’s office officials said Traffansted was taken into custody in...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Man sentenced to 40 years, 15 years of the sentence in custody with no parole, for aggravated child molestation

A man who was a soldier at Fort Benning at the time of his arrest has been sentenced to 40 years, with 15 of them to be served in custody with no chance of parole. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced that the plea deal was reached on July 12 after Trevon Lamar Teague enter a guilty plea to Aggravated Child Molestation the previous day.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a homicide that happened on Friday. On July 22, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers and detectives responded to a home located on Euclid Circle, after they received a call about a possible homicide. The caller stated that a...
VALDOSTA, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Man shot at Palace Saloon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Palace Saloon over the weekend. According to reports, the victim said he was shot at while at the location and left the area. He then flagged down EMS in the 800 block of West Gaines Street when he realized he'd been shot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

