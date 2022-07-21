Arrests made in attempt to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison

VALDOSTA – During a full-facility shakedown at Valdosta State Prison, items were seized in an effort to eradicate contraband. The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced the completion of five full-facility shakedowns as part of our continuing efforts to eradicate our prisons of dangerous contraband. GDC Tactical Squads, Immediate Response Team, Investigators and Agents conducted the unannounced shakedowns at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee, and Valdosta State Prisons and were successful in seizing more than 1,000 total items which could be used by inmates to conduct criminal activity within the walls of these facilities.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO