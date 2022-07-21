Arrests made in attempt to smuggle contraband into Dooly State Prison

VALDOSTA – During a full-facility shakedown at Valdosta State Prison, items were seized in an effort to eradicate contraband. The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) announced the completion of five full-facility shakedowns as part of our continuing efforts to eradicate our prisons of dangerous contraband. GDC Tactical Squads, Immediate Response Team, Investigators and Agents conducted the unannounced shakedowns at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee, and Valdosta State Prisons and were successful in seizing more than 1,000 total items which could be used by inmates to conduct criminal activity within the walls of these facilities.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy Joseph Barnes, Jr., will be serving 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to giving a false statement to a federal officer, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice. “Criminal conduct by those sworn...
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two unrelated inmate deaths at the DeKalb County Jail. Sheriff’s officials say two inmates have died in unrelated incidents while in custody of the DeKalb County Jail since last week. Stone Mountain resident Vernon Dennis Head was found unresponsive in his...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are looking for a suspect involved in robbing and assaulting a woman and her child. On July 24, LaGrange police were called to an incident on Bulter Street. According to officers, Justin Willis physically assaulted a woman while she sat in her car with...
A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
FORSYTH,Ga. — A shakedown at five Georgia prisons resulted in the seizure of more than 1,000 items including weapons, cellphones and methamphetamine. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Department of Corrections conducted an unannounced shakedown at Coastal, Central, Dooly, Lee and Valdosta state...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A joint investigation with local police and federal agents led to loads of guns and drugs in a storage unit on July 19. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Federal partners and the Clayton County Special Operations Narcotics Unit were led...
VALDOSTA – A Thomasville resident with a violent criminal history who fled from police after being caught illegally with multiple weapons — including a stolen AR-15 semi-automatic rifle — has been sentenced to serve 21 years in prison for his crime. Torrieo Monte Johnson, aka Corker, 40,...
VALDOSTA – A 70-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested for the shooing death of a woman he was in a relationship with. Arrested: George Tucker, African American male, 70 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Pansy Fulton, African American female, 55 years of age, Valdosta resident. On July 22,...
The Camilla Police Department has requested the Albany Police Department’s assistance in identifying two suspects. The CPD is seeking the identity of the suspects responsible for a theft at Camilla Express. According to APD, the woman took cash out the gaming machines located in the store before fleeing the...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The state attorney has dropped murder charges against a man accused in a fatal 2019 Tallahassee shooting after new evidence surfaced in June 2022. Preston Hart was accused of shooting and killing Jason Joseph during an argument on the corner of Indiana and Calloway Streets back on Jan. 13, 2019.
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate who escaped from the Troup County Jail last week has been captured. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, was captured on Sunday after escaping on Friday. Sheriff’s office officials said Traffansted was taken into custody in...
A man who was a soldier at Fort Benning at the time of his arrest has been sentenced to 40 years, with 15 of them to be served in custody with no chance of parole. Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced that the plea deal was reached on July 12 after Trevon Lamar Teague enter a guilty plea to Aggravated Child Molestation the previous day.
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County need help identifying a man who allegedly committed acts of indecent exposure and of sexual battery in various locations around the county. Gwinnett Police said the man walked into multiple stores, exposed his private parts and rubbed his body on a...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Sheriff's Office's Adult Detention Center officials reported that a water leak in a section of the facility stemmed a power outage that impacted about 600 detainees. Officials reported that a section of the jail experienced a power outage due to a water leak on...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are searching for a man who they say left one woman dead and another injured in a shooting at a home in Conley, Ga. Officers say 69-year-old Charles Wise is wanted for malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a homicide that happened on Friday. On July 22, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers and detectives responded to a home located on Euclid Circle, after they received a call about a possible homicide. The caller stated that a...
LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police are investigating an incident where they say a bullet was shot into a patient's window at a medical center. Officers say they were responding to a call of "a bullet entering the window of a patient’s room" on Friday night at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at Palace Saloon over the weekend. According to reports, the victim said he was shot at while at the location and left the area. He then flagged down EMS in the 800 block of West Gaines Street when he realized he'd been shot.
Comments / 0