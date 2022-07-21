ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

'Homemade firework’ sparks investigation around Delta Dam

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — A suspicious "homemade firework" is under investigation after it was found Thursday morning near the Delta Dam, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said a worker with the City of Rome Department Public Works...

Harassment, mischief charged in Oneida, police report

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests. • Christian R. Weismore, 21, of Oneida, was charged on July 18 with second-degree assault and third-degree mischief. • Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was issued appearance tickets on July 17 for seventh-degree possession of a...
ONEIDA, NY
Two loaded handguns seized after man flees police checkpoint, authorities say

YORKVILLE — A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he fled from a law enforcement checkpoint with two loaded handguns late Thursday night, according to the Yorkville Police Department. Police said a STOP-DWI checkpoint was set up in the Village of Yorkville Thursday evening as part of an...
UTICA, NY
Child, man injured in fireworks incident in Utica, police say

UTICA — A 32-year-old man and a toddler were injured in a fireworks incident on Rutger Street in Utica late Wednesday night, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of Rutger St. for a report that two people were injured in a fireworks incident at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the 32-year-old man suffered significant wounds to his hand and body, which will require extensive medical treatment. He is expected to survive.
UTICA, NY
Rome man accused of stalking

WHITESBORO — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges for threatening people during a domestic dispute in Whitesboro late Tuesday night, according to the Whitesboro Police. Police said John Carlos-Soto, of Rome, threatened two people with a weapon during a dispute on Main Street in Whitesboro at about 11:23...
WHITESBORO, NY
Parolee accused of threatening first responders in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO — An intoxicated parolee is accused of threatening first responders at the scene of a reported fight on Watkins Street, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to a residence on Watkins Street at about 10:30 p.m. July 15 for reports of a fight...
WHITESBORO, NY
Suspect found, chased at Lewis County Fair, deputies say

LOWVILLE — A 27-year-old man wanted for possession of a stolen ATV was taken into custody after a short chase through the Lewis County Fair Wednesday morning, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Kyle T. Simpson, of Number Four Road, Lowville, was wanted in...
LOWVILLE, NY
UPDATED: One man stabbed in Marcy; self-defense under investigation

MARCY — One man was stabbed multiple times during an argument in Marcy early Friday morning, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the man may have been stabbed in self-defense. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, troopers stated. State police spokesperson Trooper Jack Keller...
MARCY, NY
Teenager accused of burglarizing home in Utica

UTICA — A Utica teenager is accused of burglarizing a home on Jay Street, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said a 16-year-old male, whose identity was not released, broke into a home in the 800 block of Jay St. in early July and stole electronics, jewelry and cash. Police said the burglary occurred during a few hour window when the family was away from the home.
UTICA, NY
Pair accused of Boonville home invasion

BOONVILLE — Two women are facing multiple charges after they forced their way into another woman’s home and attacked her, according to the Boonville Police Department. Police said Sabrina A. Frizzell, 43, and Shawna M. Ferris, 39, both of Boonville, both forced their way into a home in the village on June 25 and attacked the woman inside. Police said the pair grabbed the victim by the hair and punched her numerous times in the head and face.
BOONVILLE, NY
Passenger injured in motorcycle crash on Route 49

FLOYD — A motorcycle passenger was hospitalized after the speeding bike lost control on a rain-slicked Route 49 very early Wednesday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Michael Major, 35, of Whitesboro, was eastbound on Route 49 at about 1:40 a.m. in a...
Public Safety
Oneida Fire Department bids farewell to retiring deputy chief

ONEIDA — The Oneida Fire Department bid a fond farewell to Deputy Chief Jeff White on Friday as the deputy chief retires and starts the next chapter of his life. White became a firefighter with the Oneida Fire Department in 1997 before becoming the head mechanic in 2011. By 2013, he earned the rank of lieutenant and was named deputy chief in 2017.
Lester J. Liddy

Lester J. “Jim” Liddy, Jr., 87, of Camden, NY, passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, at the Abraham House, Rome, NY. He was born Nov 14, 1934, in Rome, NY, a son of Lester and Minnie Kirby Liddy. Jim was a lifelong resident of Camden with the exception of his service to the U.S. Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He married the former Doreen E. Keil on September 13, 1958, in Camden, NY. Together, they raised three children: Dawn and Kevin Kelly, Portland, CT, Darlene and David and Darlene O’Hara, Camden, NY, and Donald Liddy, Las Vegas, NV. The family grew to five grandchildren, Ryan and Melissa O’Hara, Kristina Kelly and Rob Eason, Joshua and Ashley Kelly, Kailee and Brandon Petrie, and Tara Kelly; and three great-grandchildren, Isal, Rayla and Miles. Lester is survived by two brothers, Harold and Jeanne Liddy, Utica, NY, Larry Liddy, Camden, NY; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Richard Liddy; a sister-in-law, Joanne Liddy; two brothers-in-law, Keith and Karl Keil; and a niece, Michelle Liddy.
CAMDEN, NY
COLUMN: Rome man was architect for famous California buildings

A California city that was destroyed by an earthquake in 1925 was beautifully rebuilt with the help of a Rome native. Architect James Joseph Plunkett was born in Rome in 1900. The Pacific Coast Architectural Database shows Plunkett’s family lived at 113 S. Jay St., in 1900. By 1910, they had moved to 427 W. Court St. By 1920, the family lived on a farm outside of Rome, and Plunkett was working as a draftsman. His father worked as a sign painter and as a city.
ROME, NY
GALLERY: Dog show at Ilion Days - July 23, 2022

Dogs and their owners participate in a dog show hosted by the Herkimer County Humane Society on Saturday at Central Plaza in Ilion. The show was part of a long list of events hosted during Ilion Days 2022 from July 16-24. Fifteen trophies were handed out and $600 was raised for the Herkimer County Humane Society.
ILION, NY
RFA Class of 1952 to gather, seeks missing classmates

ROME — A 70-year reunion for the members of the Rome Free Academy Class of 1952 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 20, with a dinner at the Franklin Hotel, 301 S. James St. The reunion committee seeks information on the following class members: Richard...
ROME, NY
VALLEY MUSINGS: Finding my way into the water again

Something unusual happened during the picnic for our church choir. I brought along a swimsuit and towel and actually used them. I’m not sure how many times I’ve carried my swimsuit and beach towel to an event and wound up bringing them home just as dry as when I put them in the car.
ONEIDA, NY
Brush fire battled in Lewis County

LYONSDALE — Several volunteer fire departments battled a multi-acre wildfire in the Sand Flats State Forest in Lewis County earlier this month, according to an announcement from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Officials said the alarm was raised at about 10:30 a.m. July 12, for a...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Return trip eventful for RFA grad, Navy flight instructor

ROME — Maj. Scott Corbett, a former Rome resident, likes to return to the area to visit family and friends. Over the past week and half, Corbett made another return trip for a different reason — as an instructor for the Navy pilots of Training Air Wing One.
ROME, NY

