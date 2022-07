Emptying out the notebook — and the mind — from a hectic week in Atlanta for Southeastern Conference media days …. … Voting members of the media attending media days made their annual order of finish and All-SEC player picks that were released Friday. According to the ballot box, LSU was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West and didn’t poll one vote for SEC overall champion. Even Vanderbilt got a vote from some prankster, though you might as well vote for a team from ITI Technical College (not a member of the SEC) to win as opposed to the Commodores.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO