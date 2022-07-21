ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Erie County restaurant inspections for July 14-20, 2022

At least once a year, Erie County Department of Health officials inspect all restaurants and stores that sell unpackaged food. Here is a list of violations recorded July 14 through Wednesday.

3 CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

Wesleyville Athletic Club, 3338 Buffalo Road. (Person in charge not performing duties; soda nozzles and ice chest have build-up, slicer not cleaned; Moldy onion and cheese found in cooler, no dates on food in cooler.) Also, 4 noncritical violations. Health Department ordered closed Tuesday. After reinspection Wednesday, violations were corrected and the restaurant was allowed to reopen.

2 CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

Pampered Palate Cafe & Bistro, 5800 Peach St., unit 745, Millcreek Township. (Milk sold past expiration date; cooler found at 46 degrees rather than 41 or lower.) July 14.

1 CRITICAL VIOLATION

KFC, 5933 Peach St., Millcreek Township. (Ice machine in need of cleaning.) Also, one noncritical violation. July 14

Erie County, PA
