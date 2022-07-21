COVID-19: Taylor County adds 63 cases Thursday

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District reported Thursday 63 new cases of COVID-19, 17 of which were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction testing.

Active cases Thursday totaled 1,439 (391 PCR tests and 1,048 antigen tests), compared to 1,414 Wednesday and 1,205 the week previous.

The percentage of COVID-19 inpatients in the 16-county Abilene trauma service area was 2.96% Wednesday, compared to 2.73% Tuesday and 2.71% Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID-19 database.

The Abilene trauma service area Wednesday had 27 COVID-19 inpatients, two more than reported Tuesday. In the previous 24 hours, there were eight COVID-19 admissions in the area, according to the state database.

Coronavirus by the numbers

Abilene/Taylor County (Thursday data): New cases, 63; PCR cases, 13,687; active PCR cases, 391; total antigen probable cases, 23,652; total active antigen cases, 1,048; total PCR recoveries, 13,640; total antigen recoveries, 22,251; Total deaths, 646.

Texas (updated Thursday): Total cases, 5,986,409; New cases, 9,474; Hospitalized, 3,454; Fatalities, 87,474; New fatalities, 16; Total tests, 68,412,704.

Big Country estimated new daily confirmed cases (Thursday, as tracked by the state): Brown, 16; Callahan, 1; Coke, 0; Coleman, 0; Comanche, 2; Eastland, 3; Erath, 8; Fisher, 0; Haskell, 1; Howard, 1; Jones, 1; Kent, 0; Knox, 0; Mitchell, 0; Nolan, 7; Runnels, 2; Scurry, 6; Shackelford, 0; Stephens, 0; Stonewall, 0; and Throckmorton, 1.

Sources: City of Abilene, Texas Department of State Health Services (counts PCR cases only) San Angelo Standard-Times

SELECT PRISONS (Wednesday update)

Daniel (Snyder): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Havins (Brownwood): Staff cases – active, 0; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Middleton (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 7; Inmate cases – active, 4, medical isolation, 4.

Robertson (Abilene): Staff cases – active, 8; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Sayle (Breckenridge): Staff cases – active, 3; Inmate cases – active, 6, medical isolation, 6.

Wallace (Colorado City): Staff cases – active, 2; Inmate cases – active, 0, medical isolation, 0.

Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 website.