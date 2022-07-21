ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford Says It’ll Have the Batteries To Build 600K EVs in 2023

By James Gilboy
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EywsL_0go0WdsZ00

The new lithium iron phosphate packs won’t be as energy-dense as lithium-ion, but they’ll be cheaper and more durable.

Ford has secured enough battery supplies to produce 600,000 electric vehicles annually starting late 2023, the automaker announced Thursday. It says it can meet that mark partly by offering new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery options in both the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, which will be cheaper and easier to source materials for.

In a wide-ranging announcement on battery supply, Ford said it has contracts that'll net it 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of annual battery supply starting late next year. Ford said the supply can offer a "run rate" of 600,000 EVs produced annually—effectively meaning it's on pace to reach that rate late next year. Of those 600,000, the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit will make up a quarter respectively, while the Mach-E will account for 270,000 vehicles, and a new SUV for Europe will account for another 30,000 starting 2024.

The additional model will contribute to what Ford expects to be meteoric growth in EV production, as Ford's run rate also forecasts reaching 2 million EVs produced annually by 2026. Ford says it has already secured 70 percent of the batteries it'll need to scale production that quickly, having made deals with major suppliers such as CATL and LG Energy Solutions. The company also confirmed it has gotten into directly sourcing raw materials, which will partly feed its trio of battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee.

A major component of Ford's battery boom will stem from the introduction of LFP batteries. Coming to North American-market Mach-Es next year, then Lightnings in 2024, these batteries don't have the energy density of more widely used lithium-ion packs, and thus lack range, but they still have significant advantages. They're cheaper, have significantly longer life cycles, are safer, and aren't as reliant on rare minerals such as nickel. Ford plans to build 40 GWh worth of LFP production capacity in North America by 2026, on top of its three aforementioned battery factories. It'll no doubt play a pivotal role in Ford's goal for half its production to be EVs by 2030.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: james@thedrive.com

Comments / 3

Related
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list

After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Ford will reportedly slash a quarter of its workforce to fuel EV expansion

Ford is eyeing major cuts to its workforce in the midst of a shift to electric vehicles. According to a recent report in Bloomberg, the Blue Oval is gearing up to lay off 8,000 salaried workers — about a quarter of its workforce in the US — as it aims to reduce $3 billion in operational costs by 2026.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
TheStreet

GM Does Something That Tesla and Ford Haven't Tried Yet

Competition in the electric-vehicle market is intensifying and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, like other automakers, knows it well. The Detroit giant is convinced that the big winners will be those who not only offer a full portfolio of vehicles but who cater to all consumers, anticipate their tastes and above all offer them unique experiences.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Just like the batteries found in your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, electric car batteries must charge to recover lost energy. The battery capacity, range, and energy density vary from vehicle to vehicle, and with the size of the battery pack. Electric cars are given a range estimate when new, which is the number of miles they can travel on a single charge.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Lithium Ion Battery#Lithium Iron Phosphate#Ev#Catl#Lg Energy Solutions
TheStreet

GM Unveils New Weapon Against Tesla and Ford

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report is pulling out all the stops to catch up with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report in the electric-vehicle market. The Detroit giant is inventive, with the recent launch of a...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Elon Musk’s longtime frenemy Herbert Diess sacked as CEO of Volkswagen

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In a shock dismissal, Volkswagen Group’s board of directors fired the carmaker’s chief executive best known for steering the supertanker around in favor of a bright new future manufacturing electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Cadillac Shows Off The Celestiq's $300,000 Cabin

Cadillac has been slowly releasing teaser images of its upcoming Celestiq electric sedan, giving us little glimpses of what will likely be the most opulent Caddy in almost a century. What we've seen of the interior looks well above Mercedes and Tesla quality, but the price will likely be in Bentley and Rolls-Royce territory at around $300,000.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Video: Airbus’ retro-looking open fan engine design could cut CO2 emissions

We all know that aviation is one of the most CO2 emitting industries, and there are various efforts to reduce the industry’s emissions or reduce them to zero. As the latest part of these efforts, Airbus and CFM International are collaborating to flight test CFM’s novel open fan engine architecture, which looks like an old propeller engine but is able to increase the engine capacity while reducing CO2 emissions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
10K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy