NEW JERSEY – There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, July 22, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $3,000,000, and was purchased at Wawa #457, located...

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO