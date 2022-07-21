ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal River, FL

Crystal River Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) officials say a suspected bank robber is off the streets and there is no longer a threat to public safety.

Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call at TD Bank in Crystal River shortly before noon today.

When law enforcement saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s description, they initiated a traffic stop wherein the suspect was ultimately detained.

“As soon as our team confirms the facts on what has transpired today,” said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, “we will release more information. In the meantime, please avoid the area between N. Regatta Pt and Fort Island Gulf Beach.”

In the news: Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Involved Shooting In Citrus County

