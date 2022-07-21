Crystal River Bank Robbery Suspect In Custody

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. – Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) officials say a suspected bank robber is off the streets and there is no longer a threat to public safety.

Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call at TD Bank in Crystal River shortly before noon today.

When law enforcement saw a vehicle matching the suspect’s description, they initiated a traffic stop wherein the suspect was ultimately detained.

“As soon as our team confirms the facts on what has transpired today,” said Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast, “we will release more information. In the meantime, please avoid the area between N. Regatta Pt and Fort Island Gulf Beach.”

In the news: Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Involved Shooting In Citrus County

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement