Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Involved Shooting In Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a trooper involved in a shooting incident in Citrus County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Trooper was unharmed during the encounter and the suspect suffered non-fatal injuries.

The trooper has been placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave pursuant to FHP policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is the lead law enforcement agency responsible to independently investigate this incident.

“As the investigation is still active, no additional information will be released at this time,” said FHP.

