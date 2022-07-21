ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

Brazos County Commissioners Are Told Three Of Six Local Economic Development Agreements Are Meeting Requirements To Receive Incentives

By Bill Oliver
wtaw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazos County commissioners are told at Tuesday’s meeting that three of six companies with local economic development agreements are meeting requirements to receive incentives. For the first time, the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC) outsourced the annual compliance report. Consultant Shawn Portales says the six companies combined...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtaw.com

City Of Bryan Issues Voluntary Water Conservation Notice

The city of Bryan Monday afternoon issued a voluntary water conservation notice. Public works director Jayson Barfknecht told WTAW News that normal consumption this time of the year is between nine and ten million gallons a day. Consumption before implementing the stage one notice was 24 to 25 million gallons a day.
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Brazos County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Business
Brazos County, TX
Government
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Approves Annual Contract For Bryan Police School Resource Officers

There will be no change in the number of Bryan police officers in Bryan ISD buildings this coming school year working as school resource officers (SRO). BISD board members at their last meeting unanimously approved a price increase of about $40,000 dollars to $902,000 dollars. Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw says that represents 75 percent of the city of Bryan’s expense. Beesaw said the cost share increase was part of a previous agreement, which the city delayed for a year due to the pandemic.
BRYAN, TX
KXAN

Texas leads nation in job growth, Austin’s unemployment rate increases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that Texas led the nation for job growth in June; however, Austin’s unemployment rate increased. In a statement Friday, Abbott said employers added 82,500 jobs over the previous month, and Texas set a new employment record for the eighth consecutive month with 13,431,100 total jobs and 778,700 added jobs since June 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axis Pipe#Lspi#Tube#Advanta#Viasat
kwhi.com

“ORIGINAL ROUND TOP ANTIQUES FAIR” UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP

The show that started it all over 50 years ago, the Original Round Top Antiques Fair, is now under new ownership. The Original Round Top Antiques Fair along with the Big Red Barn, the event center where the fair takes place, were purchased by Houston based real estate developer Paul Layne of Layne Property Owners.
ROUND TOP, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked fast Sunday evening to stop two fires from spreading on the east side of Brazos County. One fire came within feet from at least one home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road. It burned 15 to 20 acres of land and threatened seven different structures but firefighters were able to stop it before it did any damage to the buildings.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Wickson Creek implements stage 3 of drought contingency plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wickson Creek SUD is asking its customers to take meaningful steps to reduce water consumption. The special utility district implemented stage 3 of its drought contingency plan Friday. The special utility district says they are taking this action to further reduce high water usage, as water...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KBTX.com

Wildfire on Hwy 90 between Singleton & Bedias is contained, 45 acres burned

BEDIAS, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have contained a wildfire that’s burned an estimated 45 acres near Highway 90, south of Bedias and north of Singleton in Grimes County. Multiple departments, including the Bedias Volunteer Fire Department, Grimes County Emergency Management, and Texas A&M Forest Service are on scene. The...
BEDIAS, TX
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Revol Greens continues expansion with new Texas greenhouse

Revol Greens continues expansion with new Texas greenhouse. Revol Greens, the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America is moving full steam ahead with growth plans to continue meeting consumer demand as they prepare for the opening in Temple, Texas, their largest facility to date. Planting within the first of...
TEMPLE, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Texas Prison Reaches 149 Degrees Amid Ongoing Heat Issues

Texas does not have universal air conditioning in state prisons, causing the sweltering summer heat to linger indoors. WFAA reported that temperatures inside the prisons regularly reach 110 degrees. According to a July study from the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction & Recovery center, at least one unit topped out at a sweltering 149 degrees.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Fundraising effort tied to College Station 8-month-old who died a year ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's been one year to date since Bella, an 8-month-old foster child living in College Station, died from complications arising from RSV. In honor of Bella's memory, her foster parents and birth father have teamed up together to fundraise for BCS Together, a nonprofit assisting the families through their journeys.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy