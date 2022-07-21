Brazos County Commissioners Are Told Three Of Six Local Economic Development Agreements Are Meeting Requirements To Receive Incentives

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked fast Sunday evening to stop two fires from spreading on the east side of Brazos County. One fire came within feet from at least one home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road. It burned 15 to 20 acres of land and threatened seven different structures but firefighters were able to stop it before it did any damage to the buildings.

