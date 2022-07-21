Metro police release ’10 Most Wanted’ list

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have released their “10 Most Wanted” list — eight men and two women wanted for crimes ranging from child abuse to attempted murder of a police officer.

Police emphasize that you should not “approach or attempt to apprehend a wanted person,” but tips leading to an arrest may make you eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at Crimestoppersofnv.com .

The list released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the charges each suspect faces:

Keenik Carter: child abuse or neglect

child abuse or neglect Luawna Blazer: two counts — burglary of a business, attempted burglary

two counts — burglary of a business, attempted burglary Byron Moore: owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a gun with an altered serial number

owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a gun with an altered serial number Thomas Joe Jr.: assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property ($250-$5,000)

assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property ($250-$5,000) Rickey Barnett: burglary of a motor vehicle

burglary of a motor vehicle Michael Ross: two counts — assault with a deadly weapon

two counts — assault with a deadly weapon Enrique Sabido: carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession/receiving/transfer of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools

carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession/receiving/transfer of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools Erica Hagan: DUI resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident

DUI resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident Destin Clark: discharging a gun in a prohibited area

discharging a gun in a prohibited area Nacho Hinojosa Garcia: attempted murder of a police officer

Hagan , the only person on the Top 10 list associated with a crime that resulted in another person’s death, was in custody at one time, but is now a fugitive. She is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Feb. 4 at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

The 8 News Now I-Team reported in 2019 that U.S. Marshals were once again working on the case involving Nacho Hinojosa Garcia . He is wanted in connection with the Jan. 27, 1997, shooting of Metro police officer Luis Norris, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest when he was shot. Hinojosa Garcia was 24 years old at the time of the shooting.

