Metro police release ’10 Most Wanted’ list

By Greg Haas
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have released their “10 Most Wanted” list — eight men and two women wanted for crimes ranging from child abuse to attempted murder of a police officer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1m4j_0go0VWgZ00

Police emphasize that you should not “approach or attempt to apprehend a wanted person,” but tips leading to an arrest may make you eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at Crimestoppersofnv.com .

The list released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the charges each suspect faces:

  • Keenik Carter: child abuse or neglect
  • Luawna Blazer: two counts — burglary of a business, attempted burglary
  • Byron Moore: owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a gun with an altered serial number
  • Thomas Joe Jr.: assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property ($250-$5,000)
  • Rickey Barnett: burglary of a motor vehicle
  • Michael Ross: two counts — assault with a deadly weapon
  • Enrique Sabido: carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession/receiving/transfer of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools
  • Erica Hagan: DUI resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident
  • Destin Clark: discharging a gun in a prohibited area
  • Nacho Hinojosa Garcia: attempted murder of a police officer

Hagan , the only person on the Top 10 list associated with a crime that resulted in another person’s death, was in custody at one time, but is now a fugitive. She is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Feb. 4 at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

The 8 News Now I-Team reported in 2019 that U.S. Marshals were once again working on the case involving Nacho Hinojosa Garcia . He is wanted in connection with the Jan. 27, 1997, shooting of Metro police officer Luis Norris, who was wearing a bullet-proof vest when he was shot. Hinojosa Garcia was 24 years old at the time of the shooting.

Lori Woo
3d ago

So they were arrested and released on low or no bail and now they are gone?? Surprise...surprise! Democrats bail system and weak on crime isn't working and just creating more missing criminals on the streets running from the law!

