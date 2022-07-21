ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, IN

ISP arrest Clinton man arrested on an attempted murder charge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULLIVAN CO. – On Monday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Sullivan County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a stabbing at 110 West Graysville Street, in Sullivan. When officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that the victim...

Arrest made after caller reports man laying on the ground

BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested Thursday after Bedford Police were called at 2:19 p.m. and received a call requesting officers to the area of I and 22nd Street in reference to a male laying on the ground next to his green Ford Ranger with the truck door open. The caller says they woke the male up but there were syringes laying around the vehicle.
BEDFORD, IN
Bedford man arrested after police find he was making meth in his backyard

BEDFORD – On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 1:38 p.m., a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy, received a call from a concerned citizen reporting that her father was remodeling a home at 30 South Teddy Bird Lane and was concerned for a female at the home because 20-year-old Dylan Lagle had threatened her and was acting erratically, and was possibly making meth at the home.
BEDFORD, IN
Police Log: July 25, 2022

7:31 p.m. Billy Walker, 55, possession of marijuana, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth. 3:42 p.m. Travis Collins, 44, Bedford, resisting arrest, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance. 11:23 p.m. Elijah Del Fierro, 19, Spencer, three counts...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Sharon K. (Porter) Kern

Sharon Kaye (Porter) Kern, of Bedford, died at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 24th at the Hamilton Pointe Nursing Home in Newburgh. Born February 6, 1942, in Marion County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Verna (Spinks) Porter. She married Ronald E. Kern on her birthday, February 6, 1960, and he preceded her in death on March 4, 2015. Family meant the world to her. She enjoyed cooking for her family and gardening.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Angela R. Brown

Angela R. Brown, 56, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Indiana University West Hospital in Avon after an extended illness. Born on November 25, 1965, she was the daughter of Gary and Rita (Dalton) Wessell. She married Arthur Brown on June 25, 1983, in Bedford, and he survives. She worked at CVS Stores for many years.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Kenneth D. “Kenny” Murphy

Kenneth D. “Kenny” Murphy, 55, of Bedford, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. He was a beloved son, brother, father, papaw, nephew, cousin, co-worker, and friend. Kenny was born on November 4, 1966, in Bedford, the son of Michael and Loretta...
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Samuel Jon Williams

Samuel Jon Williams, 76, of Bedford, formerly of Bloomington, passed away March 17, 2022, after a brief illness. Sam was born May 14, 1946, in Bloomington. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, and golf. Sam is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon (McCullough) Williams;...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Obituary: Viola Maxine Rogers

Viola Maxine Rogers, 91, of Bedford, passed away at 12:52 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Viola was born on November 23, 1930, in Martin County, IN, she was the daughter of Theodore & Goldie Lee. She married Ernest Rogers and he preceded her in death.
BEDFORD, IN
Daddy & Daughter date night in the flower patch at Ratkovich Farm

BEDFORD – Create a one-of-a-kind memory with one on one time at Ratkovich Farm at 413 Fayetteville Owen Road in Bedford on Saturday, July 30th, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Daddy’s and daughters of all ages are encouraged to spend this special time together at the farm. You can spend your evening in the flower patch picking and designing your own bouquet with your little ones. A bonfire and s’mores kits available for purchase, along with other concessions will be available.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Bettie Ruth Wells

Bettie Ruth Wells, 85, of Bedford and formally of Springville passed away Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at 5:40 a.m. at her residence. Born July 4th, 1937 in Willow Grove, Tennessee to William Albert and Zula Agnes (Stover) Stockton. She married Wayne Curtis (Runt) Wells on January 29th, 1965. She was employed by several businesses throughout her life. At age 16, she went to work at Kresge’s on the square in Bedford. After she graduated from Bedford High School with the Class of 1957, she got on at Trav-Lers in Orleans. After Tav-Lers she began her lifelong career as a housewife and stay-at-home mom. Then when her children grew up and on their own, she went back into the workforce at PRD in Springville and at Indiana Metal Craft in Bloomington until her husband became ill. That’s when she stayed home to care for him until his death on January 6th, 2002. Little did she know, but she took on that caregiver role again with her son, Curtis Dale Wells, until his death on September 13th, 2020.
BEDFORD, IN
Mitchell VFW Post 9107 is looking for new members

MITCHELL – The Mitchell VFW Post 9107 is in search of new members. Call 812-849-4900 for membership details. Steak night is on the first Friday of the month serving either T-bone or Ribeye steaks, with potatoes. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Bedford Historic Review Board will meet on today at 4 p.m.

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Historic Review Board will meet today at 4 p.m. at the City Concourse Building at 1402 H Street. 1. Barry Ransom / Seth Nikirk request approval of Certificate of Appropriateness for adding an awning, new windows, and painting on the front of 911 15th Street. Barry may also add a new sign to the front of the business. This request was tabled from the January meeting for the requester to decide on the color for the windows.
BEDFORD, IN
City Clerk Nicole Bolden invites applications for a vacant position to the Historic Preservation Commission and the Housing Quality Appeals Board

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington Office of the City Clerk is accepting applications to fill a vacant position on the Historic Preservation Commission and Quality Appeals Board. The Historic Preservation Commission is an agency of the city council that is responsible for developing and coordinating the municipality’s historic...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Help celebrate 75 years of the Persimmon Festival

MITCHELL – The 75th Persimmon Festival Planning Committee is gearing up for this year’s festival. Serving on this year’s committee are Mark Bryant, Don Caudell II, Tonya Chastain, Krystal Shetler, and Larry Caudell with Co-chairwoman Carol Chambers and Aimee Carlisle and Parade Chairwomen Vicky Schlagel and Toya Lamm.
MITCHELL, IN
Hoosier Uplands Head Start is accepting applications for preschool enrollment

BEDFORD – Hoosier Uplands Head Start is taking applications for enrollment in their preschool program. Call to schedule an appointment to complete an application. Enrollment is based on income guidelines. Head Start is a kindergarten readiness program for ages 3 to 5 years old. Officials are taking applications for...
BEDFORD, IN

