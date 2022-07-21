ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist gets indictment

By Mark Feuerborn
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zf9l_0go0VHgu00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl has now been indicted on two different counts, a Franklin County prosecutor said Thursday.

Two charges of rape against Gerson Fuentes, 27, came through a filing from the Franklin County Grand Jury, according to Prosecuting Attorney G. Gary Tyack. Fuentes was previously arrested after police took a DNA swab from him when he confessed about the crime, according to an affidavit.

What Ohio House members voted against the same-sex, interracial marriage bill

The indictment against Fuentes states that he raped the victim two separate times: once between January 1 and May 11, and the other on May 12. Tyack went added on that the victim was actually nine when the two sexual assaults happened.

Fuentes’ next appearance in court, his preliminary hearing, is set for July 22.

Ohio’s new COVID-19 cases break 50K in 2 weeks

The case has become a focal point for abortion rights debates, as investigators told the court that the 10-year-old victim had to travel to Indiana to get an abortion. Even President Joe Biden shared comments about the incident when news of her abortion surfaced before Fuentes’ arrest.

“Ten years old; raped; six weeks pregnant; already traumatized,” Biden said last week. “[She] was forced to travel to another state. Imagine being that little girl.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 18

MelN
4d ago

He should be deported along with the Mother, that 10 year old girl needs to be protected from these illegal monsters. Thanks to Biden as he allowed them here.

Reply(10)
9
dr.Jay-Z_61408 nike
4d ago

the audacity of the young girls mother defending him by saying it wasn't him, ma'am DNA in America doesn't lie

Reply
7
Related
WKBN

10-year-old’s accused rapist says he’s not guilty in Columbus courtroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl made his initial plea Monday in court. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury. For the second time he appeared by video call, rather than in-person, for his arraignment in the Court of Common Pleas. His attorney who was there in-person, Bryan Bowen, spoke on Fuentes’ behalf to enter pleas of not guilty to both charges.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Ohio House#Rapist#Indiana#Violent Crime#Columbus#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Sheriff: Boy shot, robbed in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A boy is recovering after being shot Saturday afternoon during what the Fairfield Sheriff’s Office is saying was a robbery. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at approximately 3:29 p.m. in the area of Pickerington Road and State Route 204 in Violet Township.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Three area people arrested on felony drug charges

Three area people were arrested on felony drug charges Friday afternoon just after 12 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police executed a narcotics-related search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street. As units converged, Raymond Walters, 38, of Urbana, was located sitting in his vehicle at the residence and...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teenager wanted in death of woman caught in shootout

Above: Watch an earlier report on the East Broad Street shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are seeking a teenager wanted in connection with the death of a woman caught in a shootout. Columbus police secured an arrest warrant Friday for Kyrim Curenton, 16, whose address was listed as being in the 1600 block of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Caught in the Act in Columbus

Columbus – A man was caught in the act in Columbus last night that saved an unsuspecting victim possibly thousands of dollars. According to Franklin County Sheriffs’ office At around 2 AM on July 13, the deputy spotted a suspicious person in a parking lot in the area of Wesport and Industrial Mile. The suspect tried to run but he was ultimately taken into custody and charged with criminal tools and attempted theft.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: Human remains found in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Human remains were discovered Wednesday shoved inside a tote at a residence, and it’s possible they belong to Larry Davis, who has been missing since March. Brittany Claytor, an on-and-off girlfriend of Davis, told NBC4 that police had searched the property where Davis was...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s deputy dies from injuries after being shot at Clark County mobile home park

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy has died, and another was injured following an officer-involved shooting at a mobile home park Sunday. Sheriff Deborah Burchett confirmed Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the force, was shot in a residence at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park Sunday morning. Yates was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a […]
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dies after shooting near Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood, police said. Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue. They found Tyreece Jefferson, 40, suffering from a gunshot wound and in critical condition. In a 2:32 a.m. update, the Columbus Division of Police said its initial investigation found Jefferson was involved in an argument with a suspect before the shooting happened.
sciotopost.com

Two Arrested After Leaving Home Known for Drug Activity in Circleville

Circleville – Two people were arrested after Circleville units stopped a vehicle in a traffic stop. According to a Circleville Police report On 07/20/2022, a 2013 blue Hyundai Accent was seen leaving 488 Stella Avenue which we have been receiving drug activity complaints on. A traffic stop occurred shortly after on the car for failure to signal prior to its turn on Stella Avenue. Upon contact with the driver Austin Hendrix and passenger Danielle Repass they were asked if any drugs were in the vehicle, the answer was, “nothing that is mine.”
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy