Whip Salon Ridgefield is known for its top talent, inspiring and trendy instagram presence and dedication to client satisfaction. The salon has also recently announced expansion into Fairfield, CT with plans for further growth in 2022 and beyond. With all it has on the go, the organization has announced the appointment of a Creative Director to ensure its progressive business plans remain aligned with current trends "behind the chair" so that the salon can continue to deliver the best quality services across all locations.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO