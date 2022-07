MIDDAY WEATHER CHECK: As of the 11 am roundup, temperatures are up in the 80s across the area as skies are partly to mostly sunny. We do have some showers and thunderstorms in-between the I-59/20 and I-65 corridors in the southern half of the area, along with a few showers over parts of Bullock and Russell counties. Alexander City and Sylacauga were tied as the cool spots at 81º. Montgomery was the hot spot at 89º. Birmingham was at 86º.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO