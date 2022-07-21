ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Eastern Shipbuilding protests Coast Guard’s decision over patrol cutters

By Thomas Shults
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Eastern Shipbuilding is protesting the Coast Guard’s decision to award the second phase of a patrol cutter contract to Austal USA. The local company has filed several grounds for protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Eastern Shipbuilding is building the first four of 25 cutters. The entire contract is worth $3.3 billion.

Eastern President Joey D’Isernia previously said the Coast Guard said the cutters built by Eastern were some of the best quality they’d ever seen.

In a statement, D’Isernia said the decision to give Austal USA the next 10 cutters leaves the local community reeling.

“It’s an understatement to say that’s disappointing,” D’Isernia said. “It’s beyond disappointing. We as a community, as a shipyard, we’ve done everything right. We not only put ourselves in a position to win. We put forth a proposal that represented an easy decision for the Coast Guard.”

In the protest, Eastern Shipbuilding said the Coast Guard failed to consider the cost, schedule and performance of the construction when it chose Austal USA.

