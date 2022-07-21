ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Orchard Beach, ME

'It's a truly wonderful program': Maine beach installs wheelchairs for easier access

By MEGAN WILGOOS
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) – Maine is known for its beaches, especially in southern Maine, but for some, they’re hard to access. That’s why Old Orchard Beach is now trying to make it an easy ride to the shore for people who...

