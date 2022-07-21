ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs woman indicted, accused of stealing from VA

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and misappropriating the funds of a veteran declared legally incompetent. The United States Department of Justice said JoAnne Natalie, 64, of Saratoga Springs, was arraigned on Thursday.

These charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. The indictment also looks for Natalie to forfeit $50,174.42, which is the amount allegedly stolen.

Natalie was released after her arraignment pending trial. This case is being investigated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.

Public Safety
