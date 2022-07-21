ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

At the event, students will be able to receive personal registration assistance from an advisor and register early—so you can get the classes you need at times that work best for your schedule.

uhd.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo attend, please register online. For additional questions, contact the Registrar’s Office. The Power On Heels Fund will host its Latina Power Academy—Leadership Program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the UHD Marilyn Davies College of Business. The event will provide Latinas with essential skills required...

news.uhd.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uhd.edu

Taking It To The Streets: UHD Fuels Up For Gator Roadshow

Prospective and admitted students and their families—and anyone interested in learning more about UHD—are invited to join campus representatives at one of the Gator Roadshows for the inside scoop on all the opportunities UHD offers. UHD Admissions team will hit the road to Sugar Land on Saturday, July...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Civic

A really really incredible woman passed Monday. If you live in Houston, she probably helped you.

I'm heartbroken saying this, but a woman that I can't find enough adjectives to describe passed away on Monday. Berta Urteaga was a long time member of The Leage of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) for over 60 years. I had the pleasure of knowing her during my tenure in the organization and I can honestly say that there are few people on this earth who cared for the younger generation more than she did. She had a hand in sending thousands of Houston's underserved to college, and when they got to college, she made sure to keep them there even if it meant opening her own checkbook to do so. She was the first female president of one of the oldest LULAC council's in Houston (60) as well as a National board member. She was also an amazing friend.
HOUSTON, TX
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Ranks No. 1 for the Richest City in America for 2022

Broke as a joke? If you’re moving to South Carolina soon, your pockets just might thank you! South Carolina has been named in the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. States throughout the country have various costs of living, but some are just outright ridiculous. With thousands in rent, million-dollar homes, and high gas it can get crazy. Maybe the best option would be to move to a much better state where it’s more affordable to live.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Houston Agent Magazine

Three Houston-area ZIP codes ranked among hottest in country for real estate

Three Greater Houston ZIP codes are among the hottest for real estate in the country, according to a recent analysis by Opendoor. Opendoor examined MLS data in areas where it has brokerages to determine where the most homes went under contract within 90 days during the first half of the year. It found the ZIP codes 77494 and 77493 in Katy and 77433 in Cypress were three of the top 10 areas in the country for housing transactions. It was Cypress’ first appearance in the list’s top 10.
CYPRESS, TX
defendernetwork.com

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, 10 Houstonians are humanitarian award honorees

The Annual Houston Humanitarian Awards will be honoring some big names and even bigger hearts, including award-winning rapper, entrepreneur, actor, producer, and philanthropist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, this Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Royal Sonesta Houston!. The invitation-only black-tie awards gala is presented by Houston Random Acts...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University System#University College#Student Services#The Registrar S Office#The Power On Heels Fund#Rsvp#College Of Public Service#Criminal Justice#Social Work#Urban Education
pearland.com

Do you know this person? Pearland police seeking public's assist

Do you know this person? Pearland police seeking public's assistance. On July 15th of 2022, an unknown male committed a burglary of a motor vehicle in the 10,000 block of Broadway St and fled the scene in a what is believed to be a newer model, dark colored, Chevrolet Cruze.
PEARLAND, TX
Covering Katy

Attacks on Houston Restaurants now happening in Katy

KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy) - Three Katy area restaurants were burglarized during the 4 a.m. hour on Monday in what appears to be a targeted attack on restaurants. Burglars entered Rogels Barbecue, Hunan Kitchen, and Shogun in a Katy Freeway strip center between North Fry Road and Westgreen Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
cw39.com

Here’s the top places to get a hot dog in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (CW39) — It’s National Hot Dog Day, the all-American food that goes great with either mustard, relish, or onion. Or Texas-style, with chili, cheese and jalapenos. Of course, the main question about the hot dog remains whether it is a sandwich or not, but we can leave that for another time.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Reward offered for information on deadly hit-and-run crash in west Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Officials in Harris County are searching for clues in the hit-and-run death of a man who died on the Katy Freeway a couple of weeks ago. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that a man, later identified as John Carpenter, was helping a person with their car in the emergency lane of the 23500 block of the Katy Freeway, eastbound just before North Eldridge Parkway, just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning, July 11.
HOUSTON, TX
pearland.com

Current whereabouts of Dontraveon King

Last week a Brazoria County Grand Jury indicted Dontraveon King (10/16/04) for the offense of Sexual Assault - 2nd Degree Felony, that was alleged to have occurred in April 2022. The Pearland Police Department is requesting the public's assistance with any information on the current whereabouts of Dontraveon King. King is known to frequent apartment complexes on the west side of town (near SH288) specifically the pool areas. The Pearland Police Department encourages anyone with locating information to contact Detective D. Maddocks at (281) 997-4288, email [email protected], or contact the Brazoria County Crimestoppers at (800) 460-2222. In the event you believe you are within view of King, please do not approach and call the Pearland PD non-emergency number immediately: (281) 997-4100.
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy