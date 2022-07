Gamestop has removed a Falling Man NFT from its marketplace after it sparked outrage and debate in the NFT community. The NFT in question, ‘Falling Man,’ is similar to an image captured during the September 11th terrorist attack in 2001. The NFT on Gamestop featured an astronaut with the caption, “This one probably fell from the MIR station.” Before GameStop pulled the NFT from its marketplace, it was allegedly minted 25 times and sold initially for 0.65 ETH.

