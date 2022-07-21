ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

$10,000 reward offered by employer of victim in fatal June I-70 hit-and-run crash

By Nicky Wolcott, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSTXF_0go0UM8k00

The employer of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash on June 13 in Washington County is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identity or conviction of the driver, according to a Maryland State Police release.

Ever Anibal Aleman Ramos, 34, of Capitol Heights, Md., was removing barrels from the road behind a crash attenuator truck when he was hit, according to the release. An attenuator truck is designed to help protect roadside workers and passing motorists from collisions.

After the crash, the driver of the unknown vehicle pulled it onto the right shoulder for a short time but soon left the scene, police said previously.

Police arrived at 4:19 a.m. and declared Ramos dead at the scene.

Ramos' employer, Concrete General Inc., is offering the reward, according to a Maryland State Police spokesperson.

Previously:Capitol Heights man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-70 east of Hagerstown, police claim

The incident occurred in a construction zone in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70, west of Md. 66, according to police. The vehicle is described as a gray or silver older model pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or Toyota Tacoma, the release states.

State police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hagerstown barrack at 301-766-3800.

Comments / 3

