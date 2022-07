RALEIGH – A nightly detour will be in place over the next couple weeks for drivers wanting to access the Beltline from Interstate 40 East in Southeast Raleigh. Weather permitting, I-440 West will be closed at the I-40 East split just past Rock Quarry Road on weekday nights from midnight until 5 a.m. the following mornings. These closures will enable contract crews to safely demolish the old I-40 West bridge over I-440 West.

