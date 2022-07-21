ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working to discover new treatments for tuberculosis

By University of Oklahoma
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMycobacterium tuberculosis, the causative agent of tuberculosis, remains the leading cause of infectious disease worldwide, affecting approximately a quarter of the globe's population. Treatment of infections is problematic due to the emergence of drug-resistant strains; however, University of Oklahoma professor Helen Zgurskaya, an expert in antibiotic resistance, is leading research on...

