Majority of early career researchers in physical science want to publish open access, but face financial barriers
By Institute of Physics
Phys.org
4 days ago
A new global study from AIP Publishing, the American Physical Society (APS), IOP Publishing (IOPP) and Optica Publishing Group (formerly OSA) indicates that the majority of early career researchers (ECRs) want to publish open access (OA) but they need grants from funding agencies to do so. Over 3,000 physical...
The development of high-speed strobe-flash photography in the 1960s by the late MIT professor Harold "Doc" Edgerton allowed us to visualize events too fast for the eye—a bullet piercing an apple, or a droplet hitting a pool of milk. Now, by using a suite of advanced spectroscopic tools, scientists...
Highly oxygenated organic molecules are a key component of atmospheric secondary organic aerosol. However, the origin and formation mechanism of highly oxygenated organic molecules with high unsaturation (HU-HOMs), remain unknown. But now an international team of researchers has found that photooxidation of large polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) on soot by singlet oxygen and superoxide anion radicals can be an important source of the unexplained HU-HOMs widely observed in the atmosphere. The team was led by Yafang Cheng from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and Chuncheng Chen from the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences. Their results are based on molecular-level investigations of the photochemical aging of soot by O2. The PAH-derived HU-HOMs exhibit lactone and anhydride functional groups and can substantially increase the hydrophilicity of soot.
Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences in Japan in collaboration with other researchers from around the world have discovered that recombinations of specific genomic sequences that are repeated millions of times in the genome of each of our cells are pervasively found in both normal and in disease states. Identifying the mechanisms that lead to this myriad of recombinations involving DNA sequences that were once considered as "junk" may be crucial to understanding how our cells develop and what can make them unhealthy.
Quantum clocks are shrinking, thanks to new technologies developed at the University of Birmingham-led UK Quantum Technology Hub Sensors and Timing. Working in collaboration with and partly funded by the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), a team of quantum physicists have devised new approaches that not only reduce the size of their clock, but also make it robust enough to be transported out of the laboratory and employed in the 'real world'.
The peer review process is a cornerstone of modern scholarship. Before new work is published in an academic journal, experts scrutinize the evidence, research and arguments to make sure they stack up. However, many authors, reviewers and editors have problems with the way the modern peer review system works. It...
Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has released the Web 3 Career Market report exploring professional engagement in the decentralized internet sector. The report compassed 3,608 internet users aware of Web 3 across Twitter and LinkedIn. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005099/en/ KuCoin Web3 Global Research (Graphic: Business Wire)
When it comes to the world's climate, in the past decade, Earth keeps sending us its summer siren's call. Annually, it's mostly been a case of heeding the heat, and repeat. According to NASA, nineteen of the hottest years have occurred since 2000, with 2016 and 2020 tied for the hottest ever on record. This summer is already making worldwide headlines, with the UK scorching beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) for the first time ever.
Throughout evolution, individual cells have been making successful decisions on their own, even while forming parts of vast networks, such as neurons and glia in the human brain. Now scientists from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and the EPFL Blue Brain Project (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland) have published a new theory describing a secret language that cells may use for internal dialogue about the external world.
Chlorine atoms (Cl) are more reactive in the atmosphere than other oxidants. In recent years, researchers have seen increased concentrations of CI precursors in inland areas. The atmospheric oxidation reaction caused by Cl is becoming more and more important. Methylacrolein (MACR) is a key intermediate in atmospheric oxidation of biogenic...
NEW YORK (AP) — The Rockefeller Foundation, created with wealth generated from the oil industry more than a century ago, plans to make the fight against climate change central to all of its work, including its operations and investments. In a public letter released Tuesday, foundation president, Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, acknowledged the “irony” that his organization’s founder John D. Rockefeller “made his fortune by fueling a growing United States with carbon.” Speaking to The Associated Press in advance of the announcement, Shah said that all institutions that benefited from the development driven by fossil fuels have a responsibility to battle climate change. “Obviously, an institution like the Rockefeller Foundation has an even higher level of responsibility because we’re an even bigger beneficiary of that process,” he said. The Rockefeller Foundation funds part of The Associated Press’ coverage of climate change.
A team led by Johns Hopkins University engineers figured out how and why human cells move much faster through thick mucus than thinner varieties. People sick with certain diseases, including asthma and COVID-19, secrete mucus that is 2,000 times thicker than normal. Cells have fin-like "ruffles" that help them sense viscosity and know when to change shape to power through the thickest mucus, they found. The findings were published today in Nature Physics.
The root vegetable cassava is a major food staple in dozens of countries across the world. Drought-resistant, nutritious, and tasty, it has also become a major source of income for small-scale, rural farmers in places like West Africa and Southeast Asia. But the utility of cassava has always been limited...
One of the main objectives of optics is the control of light propagation and confinement. Progress in optics historically started with the development of bulky lenses and mirrors, then prisms and gratings, and so on. The improvement of these devices slew down as the diffraction limit was approached. Nanophotonics aims at manipulating electromagnetic waves at sub-wavelength scale to go beyond this limit. The recent evolution of fabrication technologies, numerical tools and theoretical models opened the way to novel devices with unprecedented performances.
Proteins usually undergo modifications during or after their synthesis in the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) and Golgi apparatus network inside eukaryotic cells. One such modification is glycosylation, whereby sugars, such as glycans, are added to newly synthesized proteins. Glycans allow proteins to fold properly, in turn making them stable and biologically active for various cell processes. However, the exact mechanism of glycosylation in the ER and Golgi are still not known. One way to study the process of glycosylation during protein synthesis is to deliver synthetic proteins to specific cell organelles and observe their subcellular dynamics. But this is often hindered by the lack of specific delivery methods to organelles like the ER and Golgi.
For more than 30 years, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has been the gold standard in molecular diagnostic testing, detecting genetic material, such as those from a virus or from human DNA. But PCR, including reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), is mostly done at large, centralized laboratories, not in point-of-care (POC) settings, because its instrumentation is bulky, expensive, takes a long time for results, and requires trained technicians to run it. These limitations have led to a shortage of accurate POC diagnostics as well as bottlenecks in test results, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Soils influence water quality, and they are critical to plant growth. However, it has been difficult to predict how plant growth and water quality would change in the wake of wildfires. Now, a team of Colorado investigators has devised new methodology to enable such predictions. The research is published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology.
Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have found a way to build powerful magnets smaller than before, aiding the design and construction of machines that could help the world harness the power of the sun to create electricity without producing greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.
New teachers experienced isolation and self-doubt because of pandemic restrictions, but also demonstrated resilience that could make them even better teachers, a new report has found. The 18-month study by King's College London revealed how those who completed or started their training to become secondary school teachers during the pandemic...
A team of researchers at MIT has found via theoretical modeling that the saltiness of the oceans on Saturn's moon, Enceladus, may be the right level to sustain life. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes the factors that went into building their model and the features of Enceladus that were used to measure the saltiness of its oceans.
