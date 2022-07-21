ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IA

Milford Readies for Pioneer Days

By George Bower
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilford, IA (KICD) — Milford Pioneer Days covers three days...

Pocahontas Prepared For RAGBRAI Riders

Pocahontas, IA (KICD) — The second overnight stop on the journey from Sergeant Bluff to Lansing for RAGBRAI this year is Pocahontas, who has yet to host an overnight stay for the event. Mayor Jada Hallberg is confident that the city is ready, and says extensive preparations have been...
POCAHONTAS, IA
City of Spencer Recognizes Reardon For Years of Service Ahead of Retirement

Spencer, IA (KICD)– There is going to be a slight change in faces at Spencer City Hall starting in August as long-time as long time member of the city staff enters into retirement. Mayor Steve Bomgaars commended Reardon for her years of work following a special reception held before...
Wright County Urn Found in Jackson County Cemetery

Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Minor Injuries Reported in Crash Involving Two Spirit Lake Residents

Sioux Center, IA (KICD) — Two Spirit Lake residents were involved in a crash on Highway 75 just North of Sioux Center on Friday. 19 year old Chloe Spooner was headed North and had slowed down for stopped vehicles ahead of her when 23 year old Kailee Jenness struck Spooner’s vehicle. Spooner and a passenger in her car were taken to Sioux Center Health by Sioux Center Ambulance to be treated for minor injuries, and Jenness was cited for following too close.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says

The construction of a northwest Iowa facility that captures methane from cow manure was started without permission from state regulators, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Gevo, based in Colorado, has three manure digesters in Lyon and Sioux Counties. They catch gas from the manure of dairy farms and process it into renewable […] The post Company with major manure leak didn’t get permit to build other facility, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Orange City Boy Taken To Hospital After Car vs Bike Accident

Orange City, Iowa– An Orange City boy was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck his bike in Orange City on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 1:10 p.m., 65-year-old Barbara Van Beek of Orange City was driving a 2013 Chevy Equinox westbound on Eighth Street Southeast, in Orange City. They tell us that Michael Huizenga of Orange City was crossing the street on his bicycle, where there was no crosswalk.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Robert “Bob” Knock, 91, of Melvin

Services for 91-year-old Robert “Bob” Knock of Melvin will be held on Wednesday, July 27th at 10:30 AM at the American Lutheran Church in Melvin. Visitation will be at the Sanborn Funeral Home in Sanborn on Tuesday, July 26th from 3 PM to 7 PM with the family present from 5 PM to 7 PM. Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MELVIN, IA
Dale Seehusen, 66, of Pomeroy

Services for 66-year-old Dale Seehusen of Pomeroy will be Thursday, July 28th at 10:30 AM at Evangelical Covenant Church near Pomeroy. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, July 27th from 4 PM to 6 PM. Powers Funeral Home of Pomeroy is in charge of arrangements.
POMEROY, IA
Hartley man jailed for pot, pipe, grinder

PRIMGHAR—A 21-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob William Florke stemmed from the stop of a 2013 Ford Fusion on First Street Southeast in...
HARTLEY, IA
Mildred Duer, 100, of Ringsted

Services for 100-year-old Mildred Duer of Ringsted will be Thursday, July 28th at 10:30 AM at United Lutheran Church in Ringsted. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, July 27th from 5 PM to 7 PM. Henry-Olson Funeral Home of Ringsted is in charge of arrangements.
RINGSTED, IA
Hiding Rock Rapids man arrested for OWI

ROCK RAPIDS—A 20-year-old Rock Rapids was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Damean Michael Kelderman stemmed from locating his 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at 1652 Harrison Ave. southeast...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA

