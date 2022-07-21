ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Amber Heard Appealing Johnny Depp Case Verdict

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough previously reported to be in the planning stages, actress Amber Heard and her legal team have officially filed a motion to appeal the verdict in the defamation case against her brought by former husband Johnny Depp. In addition to appealing the verdict from the initial trial, Heard and her team...

comicbook.com

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ivana Trump might have married a British Lord - if she'd paid her bills! Aristocrat who furnished Plaza for her reveals he didn't pass on letters from British nobility who she 'entranced' in London because she didn't pay him promptly

Ivana Trump missed out on being wooed by the cream of the British aristocracy after avoiding payments on a redecoration of the Plaza Hotel carried out by a titled Brit. Sir Humphry Wakefield, who is an expert on antiques and architecture whose company specializes in the perfect reproduction of important furniture, has revealed that he declined to pass-on letters inquiring about Ivana from the UK's great-and-the-good after she dazzled them with a trip to Claridge's Hotel in London during the late 1980s.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy